COFFEE & CEDAR to be Presented at The 6th Annual Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest

When D.H. Cermeño launched his latest book, Coffee & Cedar, he never could have predicted a world-wide pandemic shutting down book stores and theaters for more than a year. However, that did not keep him from furthering his creation. The results of his down-time can be seen again at The 6th Annual Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest and can now be heard on your personal device in the form of an audio book.

The revival of Coffee and Cedar: A Play, written by D.H. Cermeño, based on his book of the same title, will open on Thursday, January 13th, at 6 pm EST. When it premiered in May at the Orlando Fringe Festival, it received rave reviews from The Orlando Sentinel and Orlando Weekly. The show ran for eight sold out performances during the Orlando Fringe Festival and was awarded "Patron's Pick" for its venue. The one-act play runs approximately 50 minutes, during which a grandfather shares stories of his life's challenges with his grandson to teach him to have courage and confidence. It is a story of how those we love can influence our lives and how the strength they have provided can continue to live on from generation to generation. The play incorporates singing, upbeat jazz music and wonderful imitations of old Hollywood stars to weave this beautiful tale. For more information about the upcoming show, please visit: https://www.dhcermeno.com/events.

Having been available in hard and soft cover both online and at local bookstores, Coffee & Cedar launched its audio version to time with the play's May premiere. Produced and voiced by Broadway regular Julian R. Decker, the audio version is available on Google Play and Apple Books platforms. Decker attended the opening night of the play's May premiere in Orlando. Currently the book is also on Kindle and a Spanish version is available in paperback.

Julian R. Decker's bio includes: Broadway: Sunset Boulevard (Myron/Choreographer), Les Miserables (Joly). Mack and Mabel (encores) National Tour: Love Never Dies (Phantom u/s) Regional: Atlantis (Kaden) Ragtime (Younger Brother); Ogunquit Playhouse, Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo u/s; La Jolla and Papermill Playhouse), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Quasimodo; Tuacahn), Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody; The Muny), Singin' In The Rain, Les Miserables, Hello Dolly (The Muny). AudioBooks: Coffee and Cedar, d'ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical (Harry Houdini). Co-Writer of Van Beethoven: Composer Yourself. Featured vocalist with the Indianapolis Symphony (Yuletide), Oklahoma Symphony (Classic Radio Hits) Proud graduate of CCM. Love to DGRW, D and J! @jujdecker