CFCArts Presents 'TIS THE SEASON! A Holiday Extravaganza!.

Have your jingle bells at the ready! Dashing through the palm trees and into the most wonderful time of the year comes Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts), proud to bring another holiday spectacular to the Central Florida community with 'Tis the Season! A Holiday Extravaganza.

Tickets are on sale now for this high-spirited, wintertime event that has become an annual tradition for thousands of Central Floridians and their families. Performances are three nights only at Northland Church (530 Dog Track Road, Longwood, FL 32750), December 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The ninth annual seasonal production by CFCArts features the powerful 300-voice Community Choir performing holiday favorites live on stage along with members of the CFCArts Symphony Orchestra and the CFCArts Dance Company. This year, guests can look forward to a new spin of the customary dreidel. While audiences will enjoy timeless favorites such as "O' Holy Night," and "Come on It's Christmas," this year's highly anticipated production showcases musical selections from holidays celebrated around the world including "African Noel," and "Pat-a-Pan Salsa".

Diversity surrounding the holidays will also be found on stage amongst CFCArts' own members. From Christmas celebrated while deployed in Afghanistan to sharing the observance of Kwanzaa with friends and family, 'Tis the Season will highlight the varied customs and cherished memories found throughout the complex tapestry of performers who call CFCArts home.

"'Tis the Season! is such a joyful celebration of holidays from around the world," says Joshua Vickery, Founder and Executive Director of CFCArts and conductor for the show. "Audiences will warm to their traditional favorite carols, and possibly hear some new ones they can share with loved ones. It's the perfect way to spend time with friends and family during this special time of year."

Tickets are $10 each for Advance Standard Reserved Seating (or $15 At-Door), $15 Prime. Seating, $25 Premium Seating, and $50 for Premium Plus Seating. Children ages 3 and under will be admitted for free. For accessible seating, please call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 x 710.

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is a nonprofit organization that exists to build and serve community through the arts. Besides producing seasonal concerts, the heartbeat of CFCArts is to give back to the community by providing affordable arts experiences for all ages and abilities. Visit CFCArts.com for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You