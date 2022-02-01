CFCArts Expands Arts & Wellness Programs

Central Florida Community Arts has expanded two of its most popular and impactful programs. The award-winning UpBeat! Musical Theatre Troupe for exceptional learners has expanded from teens and adults to include a musical theater class for elementary and middle school ages. UpBeat! begins rehearsals on February 7, 2022 for their spring session. Musical Minds, a choir geared towards adults experiencing the early stages of memory loss, dementia or Alzheimer's disease has added a Winter Garden location with meetings every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Registration is open for both programs at cfcarts.com.

"Along with the success and recognition of both UpBeat! and Musical Minds, expanding these programs is really about need," said Terrance Hunter, vice president operations & education. "Making engaging and empowering programming available for these populations, especially as we come out of a time of isolation, is vital."

The impact of the arts on cognitive function has long been the subject of research. The effectiveness of music intervention in Alzheimer's disease recently got a boost in a University of Toronto study that showed brain-based evidence of music that holds special meaning for a person stimulating participants' neural connectivity (Goodyer, Jason (2021). Science Focus.). In CFCArts own UpBeat Theater caregiver surveys, 67% reported their participants improved in social-emotional skills with 53% reporting improved physical communication, problem solving and reading comprehension.

The UpBeat! Musical Theater Troupe has expanded from a teen and young adult virtual program, to in-person options and adding a junior company for third through eight graders. UpBeat! was recognized in 2020 by the National Organization for Arts & Health with the Hamilton Award for Arts & Innovation. At the time, the program was a unique theater experience for teens and adults with varying abilities including Down syndrome, autism, and ADHD. Performers shared their talents through acting, dance, and song in a virtually-filmed production using the Zoom platform. In addition to virtual rehearsals, the group has added in-person small group rehearsals and live performances. Registration is currently open for the Spring season with rehearsals starting February 7, 2022 for both adult and youth companies at Cfcarts.com/upbeat

Musical Minds has added a Winter Garden in-person weekly meeting. Musical Minds was established in 2015 as a free live music program where care partners and adults with early stages of dementia and Alzheimer's Disease can sing along to live music from across the decades and genres. The virtual meeting takes place on Zoom Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. with over 47 members participating. The in-person times now include Altamonte Springs on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. and Winter Garden on Thursdays at 10 am. - 11 a.m. The new Winter Garden location is led by Harry Rios at SOBO Art Gallery - Winter Garden Art Association (127 S Boyd St, Winter Garden, FL 34787). Anyone wishing to participate can register, or find the zoom link, at cfcarts.com/musicalminds. Lyrics are provided and no prior music experience is required.