Brevard Symphony Orchestra Announces Reimagined 2021 Season

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra has announced that its 2020-2021 season, originally scheduled to begin last month, has been "reimagined" for the current times and will begin on January 23, 2021 at the King Center in Melbourne. The BSO's familiar Signature Six Series includes five classical programs and one pops program, Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm. Three of the six programs are also offered on Saturday afternoons at 2 pm, packaged as the Matinee Series. Music Director Christopher Confessore will lead the orchestra in all performances.

The main focus of the season will continue to be a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven. This will include performances of some of his greatest works, including Symphony No. 3 "Eroica" and Symphony No. 7. In addition, pianist Scott Watkins will return to the BSO stage to perform Beethoven's Fourth Piano Concerto. Other superb guest artists include cellist Francisco Vila, violinists Sirena Huang and Julian Rhee, winners of the Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition in 2017 and 2020 respectively, and pianist Terrence Wilson. In addition to the Beethoven symphonies, other major works to be showcased include Dvořák's "New World" Symphony, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2 "Little Russian" and Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2.

The pops program, The Belle of Broadway, will feature Tony-nominated Broadway star and BSO friend Susan Egan. Ms. Egan headlined on Broadway in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Cabaret, and as Disney's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast. The Belle of Broadway, along with Opening Night: Beethoven Celebration and From the New World, make up the Matinee Series with performances at 2 pm as well as at 7:30 pm. All dates and times may be found on BrevardSymphony.com.

Since the start of the pandemic, BSO Executive Director David Schillhammer and Maestro Confessore have been in frequent contact with the management of the King Center regarding the procedures for a safe return to live performances. Audience members will be seated in accordance with CDC social distancing guidelines and will be required to wear face coverings while in the building. Musicians on stage will be seated with at least 6 feet between them and those playing non-wind instruments will also be masked while performing. David Schillhammer: "All of us at the BSO are thrilled that we will be returning to live performances and that our season, although delayed, will go on as planned. We are grateful to our friends at the King Center for their efforts to ensure everyone's safety and for their attention to detail. With their plans in place, I am confident that our return to the King Center will be safe and successful."

In addition to the Signature Six Series live performances, the BSO also plans to offer some or all of the programs via stream for those patrons who wish to enjoy the concerts from home. Additional details on these streams will be announced at a later date.

The BSO will perform for a live audience for the first time since March with a holiday program on December 12 at the King Center. Sounds of the Season, a special add-on program in the 2020-2021 season, will take place on the date originally announced and will feature the full orchestra under the direction of Maestro Confessore.

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is the only fully-professional orchestra in Brevard County. Many of central Florida's finest classical musicians play with the BSO. For more information regarding the Brevard Symphony Orchestra, please visit BrevardSymphony.com or call 321.345.5052.