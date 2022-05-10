Billie Jane Aubertin Returns To Orlando Fringe With the World Premiere of STAG NIGHT

From the playwright who brought you last year's Critic's Choice Award winning JUDAS (Best Original Script), comes what is sure to be the MOST DRAMATIC show in Orlando Fringe history...

Stag Night is every girl's dream come true (falling in love on national television, of course), but when roses become currency, what price are you willing to pay for a chance at happily ever after?

Stag Night was written by and stars Billie Jane Aubertin alongside a cast filled with both Fringe faves and festival newcomers including: Ashleigh Ann Gardner, Joe Llorens, Melina Kay, Jane Soliman, and Bjorn Backman. The show is directed by Kate Murray with Jessie Ehrenberg stage managing.

When asked her inspiration for this play, Billie said, "I knew I wanted to bring a totally different kind of play this year. I usually do solo shows and I wanted to do something unexpected for 2022. This show is also extremely significant to me because it's the first show I'm putting out there as my real, authentic self. Which is kind of scary too- what if people don't know it's me, you know? My name is different, my gender is different, but I guess I did say I wanted to bring something totally different this year, right?"

The Orlando Fringe Festival will run May 17- 30, 2022 in Loch Haven Park and the surrounding area.

Stag Night will play at The Abbey for 7 performances at the festival on the following dates and times:

Thursday, May 19th 6:00 PM

Saturday, May 21st 6:20 PM

Sunday, May 22nd 1:00 PM

Wednesday, May 25th 7:30 PM

Friday, May 27th 6:55 PM

Saturday, May 28th 6:10 PM

Sunday, May 29th 2:00 PM

Tickets for this show are $15 (plus a $10 Fringe Button) and can be purchased on the Orlando Fringe website (www.orlandofringe.org) or at www.stagnightshow.com