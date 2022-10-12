Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 12, 2022  
Ballet Tessera Presents THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

Ballet Tessera, a new contemporary ballet company in Central Florida, is producing entirely original works, beginning with a World Premiere: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater. Created and directed by Diane Withee is an original adaptation of Washington Irving's classic 1820 tale, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. This supernatural tale of seduction, manipulation, suspense, and superstition is America's first bone-chilling ghost story. Watch helplessly as our unsuspecting hero Ichabod Crane faces treacherous witches, and confronts his forbidden love for Katrina Von Tassel and, of course, the deadly Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow!

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow runs October 15 and 16 and is sponsored by The Skyra Foundation. Press Night is Saturday, October 15, 7:00 pm.

"We are thrilled to open our debut season with this classic American tale, bringing a new twist on a period-piece drama, imbued with a contemporary vitality, modern theatrics, a life-size horse and more to the Dr. Phillip's stage. Orlando audiences of all ages will enjoy this spooky homage to America's first ghost story," stated Executive Producer, Mary Poiley.

This World Premiere also features students from Skyra Studios, who play the students in Ichabod's classroom. Skyra's students receive classes in classical and contemporary dance, acting for stage and film, and have a supporting role custom crafted for them by Withee.


Regional Awards


