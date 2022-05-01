BWW Review: AIDA at The Henegar Center

In the opening number of Elton John and Tim Rice's hit musical, AIDA, Princess Amneris sings - "Every story, tale or memoir, every saga or romance, whether true or fabricated, whether planned or happenstance....All are tales of human failing, All are tales of love at heart." and with those opening lines, she encapsulates perfectly the touching (and heart wrenching) story that audiences are about to witness. And in its current production of this classic love story, The Henegar Center in Melbourne delivers an AIDA that is thrilling from its first moments to its last and features some of the most powerful, emotional, and polished performances I have seen on stage in a very long time.

With a book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls, and David Henry Hwang, Music by Elton John and Lyrics by Tim Rice, AIDA tells the tale of Aida (Saige Love), captured into slavery by Radames (Derik Lawson) a captain in the Egyptian army while on a scouting expedition to find an advantage in Egypt's war with Nubia. Immediately taken aback by her poise, confidence, and attitude, Radames gives Aida as a gift to his betrothed, Princess Amneris (Olga Intriago) upon returning to Egypt. There is intrigue afoot back home, though, as Radames' calculating father, Zoser (Adam Fields) has set into motion a plot to slowly poison Pharaoh (Terrence Girrard), which eventually could put his son in power. But Radames, who would rather be exploring than settled and wed, soon finds his growing interest in Aida is turning into something more, while his pending nuptials with Amneris grow more and more unlikely. All of this leads to an emotional climax and a tragic ending - but one not without hope.

The Henegar Center's production of AIDA is actually the first full production of the musical I have had the pleasure of seeing (though I have been quite familiar with the score and story since its Broadway premiere in 2000.) Though I never got to see the original cast, I can only imagine the response of audiences in those early days was likely much like my response after having attended the show in Melbourne last night. This production of AIDA is a creative masterpiece and an emotional thrill ride that grabs you by the heartstrings, delivers chill-inducing vocal performances, and if you are like me, will leave you tear-stained and imminently fulfilled by the time the cast takes its bows.

Dominic Del Brocco, once again, does a wonderful job with his direction of AIDA keeping the story moving at pace, but taking care to elevate the emotional moments to allow the audience time to savor the story unfolding in front of them. Cliff Price's scenic designs are always spectacular but he has outdone himself with this one - capturing just the right amount of Egyptian flair to firmly place the story and bring a smile to the mind. Those stunning scenic designs are given vivid life by Jerome Carmery's colorful and dramatic lighting (especially via the cut out backdrop that allows the colors to pop). Timothy Beltly's costumes are simply marvelous - especially the "Egyptian couture" of Princess Amneris and friends during "My Strongest Suit". Sean Hancock's chorography is athletic and fun to watch, and vocal director Karen Monks has done a great job bringing out amazing performances by the cast.

Speaking of, the cast of AIDA is so amazing, I actually audibly gasped a number of times when a number started (or ended). The performances by the whole cast are worthy of note (including a sinister and fabulous Adam Fields as Zoser and the excellent Jared Sierra as Mereb), but the three actors playing the characters caught in this ancient love triangle (or pyramid, rather) are simply stunning. As Princess Amneris, Henegar Center veteran Olga Intriago gives a powerful performance with vocals that shake the rafters and a nuanced characterization that captures well the complex Princess. As Radames, Derik Lawson is equally amazing, giving off clear Adam Pascal vibes in his soaring rock-style vocals and a believable performance as the emotionally torn Egyptian captain. But in the title role of Aida, Saige Love is truly something to behold. She brings a depth of emotion to the role giving the audience a regal and stalwart Nubian princess in one moment and star-crossed and conflicted lover in another. But it is her passion-filled and powerful vocals that brought tears to my eyes on more than one occasion. Trust me - Ms. Love's Aida is something audiences will be talking about for a very long time.

Overall, The Henegar Center's production of AIDA is what good musical theatre is all about - a captivating story told by highly talented performers (with some serious pipes!) covered (and surrounded) by some marvelous designs, all woven together with a strong creative vision and direction. But it is the emotion and the passion in this production that rises to the top and makes this a very special experience for all. So, if AIDA is a favorite already - wait until you see this production - it may be your new favorite. And if you have never seen AIDA, or maybe have never made it out to Melbourne to experience the Henegar Center's stellar productions - this might just be the one that changes that for good.

AIDA is presented at The Henegar Center, 625 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 and runs through May 15th. Tickets are $25 - $36. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm with a special Saturday matinee on May 7th at 2:00PM. For more information, email boxoffice@henegar.org, call 321-723-8698 (Tue-Fri, 10am-3pm), or visit www.HenegarCenter.com

All Photos provided by The Henegar Center.