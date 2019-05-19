BWW Interview: The Cast of CANDLES IN THE DARK at Orlando Fringe

CANDLES IN THE DARK tells the true stories of survivors of sexual abuse and assault in Central Florida.

In a special Fringe edition of "Clarissa Moon Talks to the Stars," I sat down with cast members Jana Henry, Sarah Holland, and Jedonn Bell to talk about speaking out, strength in numbers, and more!

The Orlando Fringe ends May 27. For more information, visit orlandofringe.org.





