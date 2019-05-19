BWW Interview: Keith Alessi of TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE at Orlando Fringe

After a successful career as the CEO of several prominent companies, Keith Alessi retired to pursue his life-long passion of playing the banjo. Weeks later, he received a deadly cancer diagnosis. TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE at the Orlando Fringe tells Alessi's story of how music helped him heal.

In a special Fringe edition of "Clarissa Moon Talks to the Stars," I talk to Alessi about the boardroom, the banjo, and more!

The Orlando Fringe ends May 27. For more information, visit orlandofringe.org.





