BWW Interview: John Mark Jernigan of GOODBYE at Orlando Fringe

The creative team behind last year's HELLO at the Orlando Fringe returns this year with GOODBYE, a play inspired by actor Robbie Pigott's experience of his father passing away.

In a special Fringe edition of "Clarissa Moon Talks to the Stars," I talked with John Mark Jernigan (Writer/Actor) about the cast, not letting others tell you how to live your life, and more!

The Orlando Fringe ends May 27. For more information, visit orlandofringe.org.





