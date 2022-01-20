BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS Announced At Orlando REP

Orlando Repertory Theatre brings the bright and upbeat musical Bob Marley'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS to the stage February 1 - 20.

Based on the children's book by Bob Marley's daughter Cedella Marley and adapted for the stage by Michael. J. Bobbitt, the musical is sprinkled with Marley's songbook, reminding us that "Every Little Thing Is Gonna Be Alright!"

Arrangements, orchestrations, additional music and lyrics are provided by John L. Cornelius, II. Sponsored by the Universal Orlando Foundation, tickets start at $15 and are on sale now at orlandorep.com or by calling 407.896.7365.

This modern-day fairytale features the character Ziggy (named for Bob Marley's son) who has a fear of leaving his house. There is so much to be scared of from worrying about tropical storms and evil spirits, to the sneaky, hair-grabbing trickster, Duppy! With the help of his feathered friends, Ziggy learns the message of peace and "one love," all set to the fascinating music of Bob Marley.

The cast includes Zoa Glows as Ziggy, Lizzy Allen as Nansi, Robert Lee as Doctor Bird, Evonne Nicole as Cedella, Nyeshia Smith as Tacoomah, and Arius West as Duppy.

The Creative Team includes Director/Choreographer Kenneth Brown is joined by Music Director Shaun Fisher, Scenic Designer Tramaine Berryhill, Costume Designer Jessica Faison, Lighting Designer Rachael N. Blackwell, Sound Designer Anthony Narciso, Props Designer Tara Kromer, and Video Designer Ben Lowe.

A talkback with playwright Michael. J. Bobbitt and director Kenneth Brown will be held immediately following the 2pm performance on February 5th.

Join us for this upbeat, sunshine-filled musical. Bob Marley'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS runs February 1-20 at Orlando REP. For all information about COVID requirements, please call the box office or visit orlandorep.com.