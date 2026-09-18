BLANCO TEMBLOR to Make Florida Premiere at VI FIAE

NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Open Scene will present the Florida premiere of Blanco Temblor, a contemporary Puerto Rican theatre production written and directed by Carola García López, on Sunday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Maitland Art Center as the closing performance of the sixth edition of FIAE, the International Performing Arts Festival.

The presentation is part of the first major public program of Open Scene's newly announced three-year residency at the Maitland Art Center, developed in partnership with Art & History Museums of Maitland.

Open Scene is a Latin-led nonprofit cultural organization based in Central Florida that connects Orlando audiences with contemporary artists and performing arts experiences from around the world.

Produced by Teatro Público of Puerto Rico, Blanco Temblor has been recognized within Puerto Rico's contemporary theatre scene and arrives in Florida following presentations in Puerto Rico, Chicago and Los Angeles.

At the center of the play is Marina del Mar, a Puerto Rican astrophysicist living with bipolar disorder who has survived a suicide attempt. Through encounters with people both living and dead, the work explores what it means to inhabit a mind that does not always conform to the expectations imposed by others.

Using humor, music, movement and a highly physical theatrical language, Blanco Temblor examines bipolar disorder, suicide, psychiatric care, medication, social stigma, dementia, family relationships and the possibility of rebuilding a life after trauma.

Rather than reducing its protagonist to a diagnosis, the play places her humanity, contradictions, relationships, desire and healing at the center of the story.

The performance will be presented in Spanish with multilingual accessibility in more than 25 languages.

Tickets follow Open Scene's Choose What You Pay model, beginning at $21.

BLANCO TEMBLOR CREATIVE TEAM

Playwright and Director: Carola García López

Cast:

Gabriela Saker as Marina del Mar

Carola García López as Candela / Abuela Alicia

Laura Isabel Cabrera as Irene / Dra. Eva Riefhold

Maximiliano Rivas as Leonardo / Dr. Joe Capital

Yussef Soto Villarini as Aurelio / Hombre Bello

Production Design: Raquel Vázquez

Stage Management and Assistant Direction: Alicia Vega Ferrer

Original Music: Omar Silva

Projection and Audiovisual Design: Raquel Vázquez

Costume Design: Desireé Cruz Fidalgo

Scenic Design: Agua, Sol y Sereno

Lighting Design: Marién Vélez

Production: Teatro Público

Artistic Director: Gabriela Saker

Executive Director: Raquel Vázquez

Production Director: Jeliannys Acevedo

VI FIAE: OCTOBER 12-18, 2026

The sixth edition of FIAE, Open Scene's International Performing Arts Festival, will take place October 12-18 at the Maitland Art Center, bringing together contemporary theatre, live cinema, immersive art, workshops and new play development from Puerto Rico, France, Panama, Colombia, Spain, Iran and Central Florida.

October 12-18 | INTERLUDE

Remedios, Panama/Colombia

Presented by State of the Art Collection, Interlude is an immersive installation using textiles, color, texture and organic forms to explore memory, grief, pause and renewal. The work will receive its U.S. premiere and remain installed throughout the festival. A live musical activation in collaboration with Musiva will take place Wednesday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. Suggested donation: $10.

October 15 | CINEMA MAGIC LAB

Alcoléa & Cie, France

Participatory workshops at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. exploring the world of Georges Méliès, the origins of cinematic special effects and the relationship between image, music and sound. $20 per workshop.

October 15 at 7:00 p.m. | VIAJERAS

By Alba Celma, Spain

A staged reading of the winning play of the sixth edition of Open Scene's International Escena Abierta Playwriting Competition.

Two journeys separated by more than a century intersect: Asha, a young Iranian film student living in Madrid, and the 1889 race around the world between journalists Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland. Presented in Spanish with multilingual accessibility in more than 25 languages. Suggested donation: $10.

October 16 | INSIDE LIVE CINEMA

Alcoléa & Cie, France

Workshops at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. offering audiences a closer look at the visual effects, instruments and sound objects used in the live cinema concert Right in the Eye. $20 per workshop.

October 16 at 6:30 p.m. | VILOMAH: AGAINST THE NATURAL ORDER

Soude Dadras, Iran

Exhibition opening by Iranian artist Soude Dadras, presented by Art & History Museums of Maitland as part of the cultural landscape of VI FIAE. Free admission.

October 17 at 7:00 p.m. | RIGHT IN THE EYE

Alcoléa & Cie, France

Central Florida premiere.

Twelve films by Georges Méliès are brought to life with an original score performed live by three musicians using more than 50 instruments and sound objects, including theremin, aquaphone, percussion and piano frame. Choose What You Pay, beginning at $21.

October 18 at 7:00 p.m. | BLANCO TEMBLOR

Teatro Público, Puerto Rico

Florida premiere.

Contemporary Puerto Rican theatre exploring mental health, bipolar disorder, suicide, stigma, family and healing through humor, music and movement.

Presented in Spanish with multilingual accessibility in more than 25 languages.

Choose What You Pay, beginning at $21.

ABOUT OPEN SCENE

Open Scene is a Latin-led nonprofit cultural organization based in Central Florida that produces high-quality multicultural artistic experiences connecting Orlando and Central Florida with artists, stories and ideas from around the world.

Its programming encompasses theatre, music, visual art, immersive experiences, literature and public conversations, with an emphasis on accessibility, cultural exchange and professional compensation for artists.

In 2026, Open Scene began a three-year residency at the Maitland Art Center, where the organization will develop year-round public programming.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 05 Hrs 11 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Orlando Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming