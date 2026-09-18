BLANCO TEMBLOR to Make Florida Premiere at VI FIAE
The production explores bipolar disorder and trauma through the story of an astrophysicist, performed in Spanish with multilingual accessibility.
Open Scene will present the Florida premiere of Blanco Temblor, a contemporary Puerto Rican theatre production written and directed by Carola García López, on Sunday, October 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Maitland Art Center as the closing performance of the sixth edition of FIAE, the International Performing Arts Festival.
The presentation is part of the first major public program of Open Scene's newly announced three-year residency at the Maitland Art Center, developed in partnership with Art & History Museums of Maitland.
Open Scene is a Latin-led nonprofit cultural organization based in Central Florida that connects Orlando audiences with contemporary artists and performing arts experiences from around the world.
Produced by Teatro Público of Puerto Rico, Blanco Temblor has been recognized within Puerto Rico's contemporary theatre scene and arrives in Florida following presentations in Puerto Rico, Chicago and Los Angeles.
At the center of the play is Marina del Mar, a Puerto Rican astrophysicist living with bipolar disorder who has survived a suicide attempt. Through encounters with people both living and dead, the work explores what it means to inhabit a mind that does not always conform to the expectations imposed by others.
Using humor, music, movement and a highly physical theatrical language, Blanco Temblor examines bipolar disorder, suicide, psychiatric care, medication, social stigma, dementia, family relationships and the possibility of rebuilding a life after trauma.
Rather than reducing its protagonist to a diagnosis, the play places her humanity, contradictions, relationships, desire and healing at the center of the story.
The performance will be presented in Spanish with multilingual accessibility in more than 25 languages.
Tickets follow Open Scene's Choose What You Pay model, beginning at $21.
BLANCO TEMBLOR CREATIVE TEAM
Playwright and Director: Carola García López
Cast:
Gabriela Saker as Marina del Mar
Carola García López as Candela / Abuela Alicia
Laura Isabel Cabrera as Irene / Dra. Eva Riefhold
Maximiliano Rivas as Leonardo / Dr. Joe Capital
Yussef Soto Villarini as Aurelio / Hombre Bello
Production Design: Raquel Vázquez
Stage Management and Assistant Direction: Alicia Vega Ferrer
Original Music: Omar Silva
Projection and Audiovisual Design: Raquel Vázquez
Costume Design: Desireé Cruz Fidalgo
Scenic Design: Agua, Sol y Sereno
Lighting Design: Marién Vélez
Production: Teatro Público
Artistic Director: Gabriela Saker
Executive Director: Raquel Vázquez
Production Director: Jeliannys Acevedo
VI FIAE: OCTOBER 12-18, 2026
The sixth edition of FIAE, Open Scene's International Performing Arts Festival, will take place October 12-18 at the Maitland Art Center, bringing together contemporary theatre, live cinema, immersive art, workshops and new play development from Puerto Rico, France, Panama, Colombia, Spain, Iran and Central Florida.
October 12-18 | INTERLUDE
Remedios, Panama/Colombia
Presented by State of the Art Collection, Interlude is an immersive installation using textiles, color, texture and organic forms to explore memory, grief, pause and renewal. The work will receive its U.S. premiere and remain installed throughout the festival. A live musical activation in collaboration with Musiva will take place Wednesday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. Suggested donation: $10.
October 15 | CINEMA MAGIC LAB
Alcoléa & Cie, France
Participatory workshops at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. exploring the world of Georges Méliès, the origins of cinematic special effects and the relationship between image, music and sound. $20 per workshop.
October 15 at 7:00 p.m. | VIAJERAS
By Alba Celma, Spain
A staged reading of the winning play of the sixth edition of Open Scene's International Escena Abierta Playwriting Competition.
Two journeys separated by more than a century intersect: Asha, a young Iranian film student living in Madrid, and the 1889 race around the world between journalists Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland. Presented in Spanish with multilingual accessibility in more than 25 languages. Suggested donation: $10.
October 16 | INSIDE LIVE CINEMA
Alcoléa & Cie, France
Workshops at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. offering audiences a closer look at the visual effects, instruments and sound objects used in the live cinema concert Right in the Eye. $20 per workshop.
October 16 at 6:30 p.m. | VILOMAH: AGAINST THE NATURAL ORDER
Soude Dadras, Iran
Exhibition opening by Iranian artist Soude Dadras, presented by Art & History Museums of Maitland as part of the cultural landscape of VI FIAE. Free admission.
October 17 at 7:00 p.m. | RIGHT IN THE EYE
Alcoléa & Cie, France
Central Florida premiere.
Twelve films by Georges Méliès are brought to life with an original score performed live by three musicians using more than 50 instruments and sound objects, including theremin, aquaphone, percussion and piano frame. Choose What You Pay, beginning at $21.
October 18 at 7:00 p.m. | BLANCO TEMBLOR
Teatro Público, Puerto Rico
Florida premiere.
Contemporary Puerto Rican theatre exploring mental health, bipolar disorder, suicide, stigma, family and healing through humor, music and movement.
Presented in Spanish with multilingual accessibility in more than 25 languages.
Choose What You Pay, beginning at $21.
ABOUT OPEN SCENE
Open Scene is a Latin-led nonprofit cultural organization based in Central Florida that produces high-quality multicultural artistic experiences connecting Orlando and Central Florida with artists, stories and ideas from around the world.
Its programming encompasses theatre, music, visual art, immersive experiences, literature and public conversations, with an emphasis on accessibility, cultural exchange and professional compensation for artists.
In 2026, Open Scene began a three-year residency at the Maitland Art Center, where the organization will develop year-round public programming.
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