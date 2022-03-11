BEAUTIFUL- THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, and More On Sale Now at Dr. Phillips Center

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts welcomes an assortment of shows, events and performances across all three theaters.

In continuing to advance the arts center's comedic programming, which has increased 75% since the previous season, Sebastian Maniscalco will perform in the Walt Disney Theater while Nate Bargatze adds a second show at Dr. Phillips Center.

FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando will bring Beautiful - The Carole King Musical in May.

Central Florida teens will take the stage to participate in the Miss Orlando Scholarship Competition.

The three-time Grammy-nominated Sweet Honey in the Rock will perform their acapella ensemble in Steinmetz Hall.

Fans of boy band and big band music will enjoy Central Florida Community Arts' Come Fly With Me with their two productions in April. The big band music will continue this summer with Orlando's Premier Chamber Pops Orchestra and Big Band's An American Vaudeville Spectacular.

And Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus will make their Steinmetz Hall debut with Eric Whitacre's The Sacred Veil this June.

Miss Orlando Scholarship Competition 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 7 p.m.

Coming to the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater this Saturday, the Downtown Arts District & Orlando Scholarship Organization will present the Miss Orlando Scholarship Competition, an official preliminary to the Miss Florida, Miss America and Outstanding Teen competitions. Participating in the Miss America system helps young women pay for college and prepare for a career through hands-on leadership; all while gaining life experience, working on issues of importance to society, enhancing personal and professional skills and developing artistic expression.

Nate Bargatze

Saturday, April 23, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater | 9:30 p.m.

A second show has been added for Nate Bargatze's The Raincheck Tour in the Walt Disney Theater on Saturday, April 23rd. Stand-up comedian and podcaster, Nate Bartgatze, has been named one of Variety's ten comics to watch of 2015 and #1 on Vulture's "50 Comedians You Should Know." He's had Netflix specials: The Greatest Average American and The Tennessee Kid. Nate was also part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour.

Come Fly With Me

Friday & Sunday, April 22 & 24, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 7 p.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

Central Florida Community Arts invites you to a night filled with music and two incredible productions. Your Friday night performance begins with the CFCArts Men's Ensemble performing chart-topping hits by the greatest boy bands of all time! Selections range from the early music of the 60s and 70s from The Beach Boys, The Temptations, The Beatles and The Jackson 5, to the music of the 80s and 90s with Boyz II Men, Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC. Of course, they will perform hits from toda from One Direction, The Jonas Brothers and BTS.

Then, CFCArts Big Band sweeps you off on a dashing adventure to see the world and see it in style! Featuring great jazz standards and familiar hits, join us for a tour around the most fashionable destinations with some of the most exciting music. This concert is sure to be a toe-tapping throwback to the golden age of travel with selections like La Vie En Rose, Fly Me to the Moon, I Left My Heart in San Francisco, and of course, Come Fly With Me.

Sweet Honey in the Rock

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7 p.m.

As part of the art center's Freedom Series, supported by TD Bank, the Dr. Phillips Center presents Sweet Honey in the Rock, an all-woman African American acapella ensemble. They are an American three-time Grammy Award-nominated troupe who express their history as black women through song, dance and sign language. The group remains among the most vibrant, versatile and ever relevant musical collectives in the music today; both as performance ensemble and as an ambassadorial African American organization founded on the triumvirate missions of empowerment, education and entertainment.

Eric Whitacre's The Sacred Veil

Saturday, June 11, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 8 p.m.

Conducted by Andrew Minear, the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus makes their Steinmetz Hall debut, performing one of the most powerful choral works of the 21st century, Eric Whitacre's The Sacred Veil. The Sacred Veil is a 12-movement work for Choir, Solo Cello, and Piano, and the most recent collaboration between composer Eric Whitacre and poet/lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri. The intimate, compelling score tells a story of courtship, love, loss and the search for solace.

An American Vaudeville Spectacular

Saturday, July 2, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 7:30 p.m.

The LCO: Orlando's Premier Chamber Pops Orchestra and Big Band presents An American Vaudeville Spectacular brings a little song, a little dance and a whole lot of laughter! Join Maestro Rick Kissinger and his 35 piece "A list" parade of nationally recognized artists for an evening of musical ecstasy by some of Florida's finest musicians and vocalists as they mesmerize and captivate with a cabaret of Jazz, Klezmer, Big Band, Latin, Broadway Pops and Movie Blockbusters. All this under one roof! Featuring the vocal sensations of South Florida's very own, Shelley Keelor and Michael Scott Ross. "A FABULOUSLY good time darling!"

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

Saturday, May 13, 2022-Sunday, May 15, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater

FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical telling the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title son, "Beautiful" has a book by and Tony Award-nominee and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreographed by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony Awards and 2015 Grammy Award.

Sebastian Maniscalco

Friday, May 6, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater | 7 p.m.

After about a year off the road, Sebastian Maniscalco is back with his new Nobody Does This Tour. Recognized by both Billboard and Pollstar with top touring awards, Nobody Does This follows a string of record-breaking, sold-out arena shows from his Stay Hungry and You Bother Me tours including the United Center in his hometown of Chicago, Boston's TD Garden, The Forum in LA and New York's Madison Square Garden.

That success follows a number of blockbuster years for the comedian, author and actor the New York Times calls "the hottest comic in America." In addition to releasing a best-selling memoir, Stay Hungry, and Netflix original special titled "Stay Hungry," the comic hosted the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards and landed roles in Martin Scorsese's Oscar-nominated The Irishman as well as Green Book, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Sebastian can also be seen on the small screen in Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco streaming on discovery+ and airing on Food Network.