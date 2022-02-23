​An Evening With Tony DeSare Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Singer/pianist Tony DeSare arrives at Broward Center for the Performing Arts on March 9, 2022, for "An Evening with Tony DeSare."



From jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas playing with major symphony orchestras, Tony DeSare brings a fresh take on old school classics. He releases new recordings, videos of standards and new originals on his YouTube channel, iTunes and Spotify.



With almost 40K followers on Facebook, and more than 16.1K subscribers on YouTube, one can't help and be curious about DeSare -composer, romantic crooner, and 'infectious lyricist.'



His "Fly me to the Moon" on YouTube has 79K plus Views, and I suspect that his Sinatra-esque voice and emulation is loveable and likeable, and worthy of attention every time you hear it, especially LIVE. If only to listen to 'Old Blue Eyes,' channeled through DeSare's smooth and sultry sound, this is a concert worth attending. "Jazz singer Tony DeSare, 'two parts Sinatra, one part Billy Joel" - Daily Press



"I'm Gonna Live Till I Die," takes you back to his unique talent in personalizing the American Songbook while evoking memories, then bringing you forward into new forms. They say he performs with infectious joy, wry playfulness and robust musicality, and I can feel this.



The singer/pianist is also an accomplished award-winning composer. His sound is romantic, sensual and swinging, and yes, what sets him apart is his ability to write original material that sounds fresh and contemporary, and still pays homage to the classics.



He's a classic crooner with contemporary courage, a voice for the past and a heart in the present. He blends these beautifully, with visceral vocals and engaging eyes, and sultry sounds.