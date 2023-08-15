An Evening With Saxophonist Eric Darius Comes To King Center Studio Theatre In February

The performance is on Saturday, February 3 at 8 PM.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

An Evening With Saxophonist Eric Darius Comes To King Center Studio Theatre In February

An Evening With Saxophonist Eric Darius

The King Center for the Performing Arts along with the Regalitos Foundation & Brevard Music Group has announced An Evening With Saxophonist Eric Darius. The event will take place in the intimate King Center Studio Theatre on Saturday, February 3 at 8 PM for a night of contemporary jazz! Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, August 18 at 10 AM online and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. Visit KingCenter.com for more information.

With a trademark jump and crowd-captivating energy throughout his live show, Eric Darius is breaking the mold of modern jazz. The Billboard chart topping, American saxophonist, songwriter, producer, and performer comes back to the King Center on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at 8pm to perform cuts from “Unleashed” his latest album release, to the excitement of his central Florida fans!

Don't miss the other great events hosted at the King Center by Regalitos Foundation and Brevard Music Group! Upcoming events on sale now include:

  • October 6 at 7:30 PM – An Evening With Brian Simpson, Jackiem Joyner & Steve Oliver
  • November 2 at 7:30 PM – Acoustic Alchemy
  • November 12 at 7 PM – Tab Benoit
  • January 12 at 7:30 PM- Jesse Cook The Libre Tour
  • February 25 at 7 PM- Spyro Gyra 50th Anniversary with Special Guest Jeff Lorber Fusion



