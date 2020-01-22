Alicia Keys World Tour Comes To Dr. Phillips Center

Global music icon and 15-time GRAMMY Award winner Alicia Keys announced ALICIA - THE WORLD TOUR, her highly anticipated return to the stage. Keys will bring her repertoire of worldwide hits to iconic venues across North America and Europe, including the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The tour announcement comes fresh off Keys' exciting news to fans last night that her forthcoming seventh studio album ALICIA is set to be released worldwide on March 20, via RCA Records. Keys also gave fans a first-look at the album's stunning artwork. Pre-sale for the album is set for Friday, January 24, in celebration of Alicia's birthday on January 25.

Keys released the anthemic "Underdog," the album's new single, earlier this month to critical acclaim ("A be-jewelled slice of pop-soul with a gently euphoric feel" - Clash). The track became the most added song at US top 40 radio upon its release. Previously released singles include "Time Machine" and "Show Me Love," which earned Keys a record-extending 11th number 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart.

In addition to new music, Keys will be bringing her classics - from "No One" to "If I Ain't Got You" to "Girl on Fire" - to life in a special multi-media, artistic experience on the ALICIA - THE WORLD TOUR stage each night. A meditation on love and life, the show will be a true celebration, filled with the magnetic energy that only live music can create.

Alicia Keys is a 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer, an accomplished actress, a New York Times best-selling author, an entrepreneur and a powerful force in the world of philanthropy and in the global fight against HIV and AIDS.

Celebrate the completion of the Dr. Phillips Center including the debut of Steinmetz Hall and the Green Room with shows in the 2020-2021 season.

Tickets may be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org, by calling 844.513.2014 or by visiting the Bill and Mary Darden Box Office in person at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to handling fees. Prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change at any time without notice.

VIP packages for Alicia Keys, The World Tour are available at: [livemu.sc/AliciaKeys-Orlando](https://livemu.sc/AliciaKeys-Orlando)





