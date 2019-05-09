Additional Performance Of SEUSSICAL Added To Closing Weekend

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) is offering an additional performance to the nearly sold-out closing weekend of the Dr. Seuss-based musical: Seussical. This production marks the closing of the 2018/2019 season at Orlando REP.

The additional performance of Seussical is as follows:

Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 AM.

This performance is in addition to the previously-scheduled weekend performances.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.orlandorep.com or by calling 407.896.7365.

Questions may also be emailed to info@orlandorep.com





