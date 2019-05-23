Accomplished Vocalist Hannah Laird Debuts Cabaret at Winter Park Playhouse in June

Hannah Laird has graced many theatre stages in the Central Florida area, but will debut her brand new cabaret, Out of My Dreams, as she takes the stage in The Spotlight Cabaret Series at the Winter Park Playhouse June 26 and 27, 2019. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join Hannah as she takes the audience on a journey through her life growing up as a shy kid from Ohio, to her funniest auditioning moments and personal anecdotes that will delight everyone, as she weaves her stories through a tapestry of music ranging from song standards to opera and classic Broadway to modern musical pieces.

A veteran Equity actress and vocalist, Ms. Laird moved to Central Florida from New York City where she had won a Drama Desk Award for her role as Ali in the Off-Broadway A Cappella musical, In Transit. Currently, Hannah can be seen in the Winter Park Playhouse production of Heartbeats that runs through June 9, 2019. She is also currently under contract with the Walt Disney World Resort and can be seen there in Finding Nemo - The Musical on a regular basis.

Hannah's past credits include The Winter Park Playhouse 2017 production of Daddy Long Legs in the feature role of Jerusha, as well as many regional credits that include Ragtime (Encore Performing Arts), Sunday in the Park With George (Mad Cow Theatre), Carousel and How To Succeed in Business... (Orlando Philharmonic ), The Marriage of Figaro, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Happy Elf, The Secret Garden, and more.

"Don't miss your chance to see one of the area's top vocalists debut her brand new cabaret in the intimate Playhouse setting. Hannah is sure to deliver a fabulous, crowd-pleasing show!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Once sold out, "Standing Room Only" tickets may be purchased for $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for cabarets sell quickly so call 407-645-0145 or purchase online winterparkplayhouse.org.





