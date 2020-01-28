ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Comes to Orlando Rep

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) is beginning 2020 with an onstage adaptation of the beloved classic novel "Anne of Green Gables" by L.M. Montgomery. The stage play by the same name is reimagined by playwright R. N. Sandberg, and follows the story of young orphan Anne Shirley and the place in which she accidentally finds family, friends, and home. Anne of Green Gables opens to the public this Saturday, February 1 and runs through February 23 with performances on Saturdays and Sundays. This production is generously presented by Universal Orlando Foundation. Tickets are on sale now at orlandorep.com.

THE STORY: Marilla and her brother Matthew Cuthbert request an orphan boy to help work on their lush Canadian farm, Green Gables, in the town of Avonlea. A mix-up at the orphanage results in the unexpected arrival of a high-spirited red-head named Anne Shirley. Knowing they are ill-equipped to raise a girl, Marilla attempts to send Anne back to the orphanage. With Matthew lobbying to keep Anne, Marilla's fears of challenges and misadventures come to pass. While Marilla tries to decide how to make the best of things, Anne meets Diana Barry, Gilbert Blythe, and more residents throughout the the town. With a story of acceptance, friendship, family, and being true to yourself, this play - like the novel - will remind audiences why they fell in love with the books, and will show newcomers why Anne Shirley is still to be loved and cheered after all these years.

THE BOOKS: The introduction to the Avonlea series began with the 1908 publication of "Anne of Green Gables." Since that time, there have been nearly a dozen books that follow Anne and her friends well into adulthood. Translated into 39 languages, and still finding relevance with today's audiences, the original book is considered one of the best-selling novels of all time. Two installments in the series were also published after the death of L.M. Montgomery.

THE PRODUCTION: Orlando REP's production features Direction by Trudy Bruner, Scenic Design by Julia Noulin-Mérat, Costume Design by Wes Jenkins, Lighting Design by Casey Price, Sound Design & Composition by Anthony Narciso, Props Design by Tara Kromer with Co-Composer Alyx Jacobs and Assistant to the Scenic Designer Nick O'Leary. The cast includes Aja Grooms as Anne Shirley, Bob Brandenburg as Matthew Cuthbert, Stephanie Trull as Marilla Cuthbert, and other roles played by Matthew Alexander, Christine Brandt, Pat Clark, Grace Gustino, and Tricia Jane Wiles.

Tickets are on sale now, and may be purchased online at orlandorep.com or by calling the box office at 407.896.7365. Box office hours are Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for children. Children 2 years and under not needing separate seating are free.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You