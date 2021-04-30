ALADDIN, FANTASIA, and More Will Be Performed on the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Wish Cruise Ship

New details have emerged about the upcoming entertainment and accommodations that will be available on board the Disney Wish, as part of the Walt Disney Cruise Line.

Setting sail in summer 2022, the fleet's fifth ship will feature new spaces and experiences infused with more Disney storytelling than ever, bringing to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures like never before.

On the upper decks, an expansive district themed to Mickey and Friends will feature AquaMouse, the first-ever Disney attraction at sea that will immerse guests in "The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse" animated shorts as they embark on a splashtacular adventure with Mickey and Minnie.

Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure will welcome guests into an enchanted castle ballroom as they celebrate the engagement of Queen Anna and Kristoff in an all-new theatrical dining experience that picks up where "Frozen 2" left off. Elsewhere, at Disney's Oceaneer Club, kids ages 3 to 12 will unlock icy powers in Anna and Elsa's Sommerhus.

Families will play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission at Worlds of Marvel, the first Marvel cinematic dining adventure, while kids will train to be the next generation of Super Heroes with the likes of Spider-Man and Black Panther at Marvel Super Hero Academy.

For the first time on a Disney ship, guests can embark on a space-jumping tour of the Star Wars galaxy at Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge, a high-end bar styled as a luxurious yacht-class spaceship, reserved exclusively for adults every evening.

Little ones will go to "swim"-finity and beyond in a new Toy Story-themed waterplay district designed especially for families with toddlers and young children, featuring the Toy Story Splash Zone water playground, Slide-a-saurus Rex family waterslide, Trixie's Falls wading pool and Wheezy's Freezies smoothie bar.

Guests ages 18 and older will indulge in an upscale suite of epicurean excellence inspired by the elegant icons of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Beauty and the Beast" - Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement and The Rose. For kids, Belle's Library will be a cozy corner where they can act out favorite stories with the help of Disney friends, including Belle herself.

The stern of the Disney Wish will boast a custom sculpture of Rapunzel, the optimistic, artistic and adventurous Disney Princess from Disney Animation's "Tangled." On board, luxurious concierge staterooms and suites will feature the rich color palette and distinctive iconography of her story, and Rapunzel's Art Studio will give kids the chance to let their creativity shine.

The Walt Disney Theatre will premiere a reimagined adaptation of "Disney's Aladdin - A Musical Spectacular," a guest-favorite show from across the fleet. This fast-paced musical comedy is based on the classic animated tale of "street rat" Aladdin meeting the wise-cracking Genie, battling the evil Jafar and falling in love with Princess Jasmine.

The fairytale-inspired Grand Hall is a tribute to the story of Cinderella, including a beautiful bronze statue of this beloved princess, stained glass embellishments in her signature colors and icons from the film in the carpeting, metalwork and light fixtures.

Wonderland Cinema is inspired by the fantastical world of "Alice in Wonderland," with nods to the otherworldly creatures and distinctive characters who inhabit the ever-curiouser Tulgey Wood, as is the entrance to Disney's Oceaneer Club - where kids will literally go "down the rabbit hole" on a twisting slide that lands directly and securely into the club.

Never Land Cinema is inspired by Peter Pan's flight from London to Never Land, sweeping guests up in their own flight of fantasy and depicting iconic scenes such as Skull Rock and Mermaid Lagoon.

The Walt Disney Theatre finds its design inspiration in the enchanted forest worlds of Disney Animation's legendary film "Fantasia" with a palette of rich forest greens, soft sages and warm woods, regal marbles, and golden columns and trims.

The Disney Wish will debut four royal suites that celebrate the gilded world of Disney Animation's "Sleeping Beauty": two Princess Aurora Royal Suites will boast a soft, dreamlike palette of soft blues and golds, shimmery metallics and white marble, and two Briar Rose Royal Suites evoke the dark wood tones and rich green hues of an enchanted forest.

Luna is a brand-new entertainment hub that will transition from a daytime setting for family fun into an elegant evening venue for adult-exclusive entertainment, featuring a celestial design inspired by the Disney and Pixar short "La Luna."

For the littlest cruisers ages 6 months to 3 years, It's a Small World Nursery will offer babysitting services in a whimsical environment inspired by the beloved Disney attraction of the same name, where colorful murals depict Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters reimagined as "it's a small world"

The legacy of storytelling at The Walt Disney Company will be brought to life in immersive ways aboard the Disney Wish: 1923 will be an elegant family restaurant that pays homage to nearly a century of Disney animation, while the Walt Disney Imagineering Lab will be a first-of-its-kind opportunity for kids to discover the secrets of world-renowned Disney Imagineers with hands-on activities and inventive experiments.

To learn more about the Disney Wish or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.