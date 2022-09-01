A CHORUS LINE, CLOSER & More Lead Orlando's September Theater Top Picks

Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in September are A Chorus Line, Closer, Noises Off and more!

A Chorus Line

Theater West End - August 19, 2022 through September 04, 2022

It's one singular sensation! The groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning concept musical set a new standard for Broadway and remains relevant, poignant, provocative and explosively entertaining.A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.

Closer

Orlando Shakes - Santos Dantin Studio Theater - September 16, 2022 through September 25, 2022

In late 90s/early 2000s London, four lives intertwine over the course of 4 1/2 years in this stinging look at toxic masculinity, modern love, and betrayal. Dan, a struggling writer, takes Alice, a young woman, and part-time stripper, to the hospital when she's hit by a car. They fall in love. One year later, Dan meets photographer Anna and becomes obsessed as he tries to pursue her while still with Alice. Anna rejects his advances and in revenge, Dan catfishes as Anna, and tricks Larry, a dermatologist, into meeting up with "Anna". After Larry accidentally meets the real Anna, the two end up hitting it off and get together. Another year later, Dan and Anna begin an affair of their own and the relationships between the four collapses. This sets up a series of pass-the-lover scenes in which this quartet struggle to find truth within intimacy but cant seem to get closer. Written by Patrick Marber. Closer marks Nicole Viscos directorial debut.

Noises Off

Orlando Shakes - September 07, 2022 through September 25, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, will you please take your seats. The curtain will rise in one minute.One of the funniest plays ever written, this hysterical play-within-a-play is filled with screwball antics, prat-falls, and sight gags. A professional theater director must prevent his half-baked actors and an overworked crew from sabotaging his production with their off-stage shenanigans and on-stage bedlam! This side-splitting comedy proves the adage The show must go on!

Tonight! A Celebration of the Music of Stephen Sondheim

Orlando Shakes - September 22, 2022 through September 25, 2022

In celebration of one of the most prolific, genius composers of our time, this cabaret that honors the music of the late, great Stephen Sondheim. Featuring the greatest hits from Sondheims most iconic shows, including West Side Story, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, and Company. Dont miss this heartfelt and meaningful tribute to one of the most legendary figures in modern musical theater.

Young Frankenstein

Athens Theatre - September 23, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Comedy genius Mel Brooks transforms Mary Shelleys revival of the corpse tale into our own era with his riotous account of Frankensteins modern-day grandson who inherits not only his progenitors estate but his desire to reanimate the dead. What sort of monster results? Will true love save the monster? Will the monster save young Frankenstein? Dont miss this monstrously entertaining and ridiculously wonderful show that will leave you in stitches!

Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream

The Winter Park Playhouse - September 23, 2022 through October 16, 2022

The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Floridas professional musical theatre, continues its 20th Anniversary Series with a nod to simpler times in the musical comedy Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream running September 23 through October 16, 2022.Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Two preview performances are scheduled for Thursday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, September 23 matinee at 2:00 p.m. Get launched into Doo-Wop heaven with this high-energy musical that will have you longing for the days of American Bandstand, The Twist and perfect 4-part harmonies. Winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Best Musical Award, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream features over 25 hits from the 1950's and early 1960's including "Tears On My Pillow," "Runaround Sue," "Unchained Melody," "Earth Angel," "The Glory of Love" and many more! The professional cast includes Russell Stephens (Christmas My Way) and Playhouse mainstage newcomers Adam Fields, Olivia LaBarge, Ryan Petty and Chase Williams.Tay Anderson will direct and choreograph and Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will accompany with Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, John Wilkins on keyboard and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

