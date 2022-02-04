Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

3 IN MOTION to Be Performed by Dr. Phillips High School Dance Magnet Program, Yow Dance and Valencia College's Valencia Dance Theatre

The performance will take place on Friday, February 4 at 8:00pm at  East Campus Performing Arts Center (PAC).

Feb. 4, 2022  
Dr. Phillips High School Dance Magnet Program, Yow Dance and Valencia College's Valencia Dance Theatre will present 3 In Motion, a joint performance all on one stage.

The performance will take place on Friday, February 4 at 8:00pm at East Campus Performing Arts Center (PAC), 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32825.

This event will have some haze and lighting effects that may strobe.

Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 senior, student, military, staff/faculty; $6 children 12 and under

Learn more at https://events.valenciacollege.edu/event/3_in_motion_9089#.Yf0IJfXMI-Q


