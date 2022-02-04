3 IN MOTION to Be Performed by Dr. Phillips High School Dance Magnet Program, Yow Dance and Valencia College's Valencia Dance Theatre

Dr. Phillips High School Dance Magnet Program, Yow Dance and Valencia College's Valencia Dance Theatre will present 3 In Motion, a joint performance all on one stage.

The performance will take place on Friday, February 4 at 8:00pm at East Campus Performing Arts Center (PAC), 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32825.

This event will have some haze and lighting effects that may strobe.

Tickets: $12 general admission; $10 senior, student, military, staff/faculty; $6 children 12 and under

Learn more at https://events.valenciacollege.edu/event/3_in_motion_9089#.Yf0IJfXMI-Q