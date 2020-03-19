2020 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Has Been Cancelled

Orlando Fringe has released the following statement regarding the 2020 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival:

It is with a heavy heart that I let you know we are cancelling the 2020 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival. This is an extremely hard decision. Please know how much conversation and thought has brought us to this point.

We have worked countless financial scenarios, and considered all stakeholders. We believe this is the most prudent course so the festival can come back strong next year.

We know this is a difficult time for many people, but if you are able to give and want to show some love, click below to make a donation to our United Arts Collaborative Campaign. All donations made before April 30 will be matched by 15%.

You love this festival. You are driven by passion and a love for an event that brings people together in a way that binds us like family. We will hold onto that feeling during this unsettling time, and know we will be back better and stronger next year.





