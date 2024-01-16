Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Piccoli - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maralee Maldavs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical

Courtney Piccoli - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Play

Morrie Enders - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lilli Rowan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Shauna Shaefer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Musical

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

POPULARITY COACH - The Rose Theater

Best Performer In A Musical

Bede Fulton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play

Max Antoine - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Play

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

JD Madsen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Trutna - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Grant Schirmer - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Michael Booton - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

The Rose Theater