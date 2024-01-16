Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Omaha!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Piccoli - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maralee Maldavs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts
Best Direction Of A Musical
Courtney Piccoli - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts
Best Direction Of A Play
Morrie Enders - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lilli Rowan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Shauna Shaefer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Musical
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
POPULARITY COACH - The Rose Theater
Best Performer In A Musical
Bede Fulton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Play
Max Antoine - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Play
THE MOUNTAINTOP - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
JD Madsen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Trutna - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Nebraska Communities Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Grant Schirmer - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Pinewood Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Booton - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Rose Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
The Rose Theater
