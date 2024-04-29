TADA Theatre to Present Spring Sing Cabaret in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spring is here and with it comes a special cabaret performance! The TADA Theatre presents TADA's Spring Sing Cabaret two nights only May 10th and 11th.

Patrons can enjoy a glass of wine and some of TADA's talented vocalists as they perform a wide range of songs on its Showcase Stage. This evening of great music and camaraderie is the perfect event for family and friends!

The talented performers include Judy Anderson, David Claus, Lisa Taylor, Melissa Walburn, Ryan Thompson, Brent Welch and accompaniment by Alicia Opoku. The event is sponsored by The Hyatt Place In Downtown Lincoln.

The Showcase Stage is the second performance space inside The TADA Theatre and plays host to a wide array of productions including cabarets, workshops, master classes, stand-up comedy, play readings, special events, receptions and more! With table seating and a wonderful art gallery wall this unique performance space allows for a wide array of productions to take place in an intimate setting. Showcase Stage productions and events are added throughout the year.

TADA's Spring Sing Cabaret takes place on the Showcase Stage featuring table seating and cocktails at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, Friday and Saturday May 10 & 11 at 7:30 pm with the doors and bar opening at 6:45 pm. Tickets can be reserved and more information can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.

