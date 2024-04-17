THE AWESOME 80S PROM to be Presented at The Waiting Room This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE AWESOME 80s PROM is a lively theatrical experience that transports audiences back to the vibrant era of the 1980s. Filled with interactive elements, iconic 80s music and nostalgic references, the show recreates the excitement of a high school prom from that era. Attendees can expect to participate in activities like voting for Prom King and Queen, dancing to classic 80s tunes and reliving memorable moments from 80s teen movies. The show, written by Ken Davenport with the Class of '89, is a fun and immersive tribute to 1980s pop culture, targeting audiences who grew up during that era or have a fondness for its music, fashion and iconic trends. It's a celebration of the 80s designed to evoke memories and entertain both longtime fans of the decade and newcomers alike.

As anticipation builds for opening night, we sat down with the director, Kimberly Faith Hickman, to dive into what makes this show a must-see experience for audiences looking to relive the glory days of the 1980s!

Q: What can attendees expect from The Awesome 80s Prom in terms of interactive elements as audience participation?

Get your prom photo taken and dance the night away as you relive the glory days and tunes of the 80s! Vote for Prom King and Queen, don't let Principal Snelgrove catch you spiking the punch, help Pee Wee find a date, join the dance off, celebrate the football coach one last time before he retires, don't forget to sign a yearbook - and if you're REALLY lucky, maybe you'll party with the captain of the football team after the prom!

Q: How does the audience's involvement contribute to the overall show?

A prom isn't a prom without its attendees! Audience members are encouraged to dress up in their best 80s attire and party with the best dressed class of 1989 - the graduating seniors of Wanaget High!

Q: How does the show incorporate 80s music and culture to create a nostalgic experience for the audience?

From rockin' hair bands to the best synthesized sounds, the 1980's provided some of the best party tunes of the 20th century and this show will provide the ultimate, live 80's playlist to party to. Throw in a Rubiks cube, cheerleaders, shoulder pads, pop rocks, glowsticks and a couple of Bartles & Jaymes and you'll see why THE AWESOME 80's PROM captures elements of every hit 1980's teen movie ever made!

Q: Are there any special surprises or moments that the audience should look forward to during the performance?

The limo arrivals for sure - and who will be crowned Prom King and Queen? Will it be one of our actors or will it be one of the audience members?!

With promises of interactive fun, a soundtrack straight out of the 80s, and surprises waiting at every turn, THE AWESOME 80S PROM is gearing up to be a night to remember for all who attend. Grab your neon leg warmers and get ready to party like it's 1989!

THE AWESOME 80S PROM runs May 3 - 19 at the Waiting Room in Omaha NE and June 6 - 8 at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln NE in collaboration with the Lied Center.

Ticket and show information is available at theomahaseries.com/prom.