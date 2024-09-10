Tickets on Sale this Month to MOULIN ROUGE! at the Lied Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lied Center for Performing Arts announced that tickets for the Lincoln debut of the first North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, will go on sale Tuesday, September 24 at 11am. Performances run February 4 through February 16, 2025.

Tickets to Moulin Rouge! the Musical will be available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Tickets are also available immediately as part of Create Your Own Season packages. To subscribe, patrons are invited to choose any 5+ events from the season and save 20% off the full order.

Groups of 10+ are encouraged to visit liedcenter.org/groups for information on special discounts and service for Moulin Rouge! the Musical and dozens of other shows in the Lied Center season.

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said, “We could not be more excited to bring the spectacular, spectacular Moulin Rouge to Lincoln! Following the historic successes of The Phantom of the Opera in 2018 and Hamilton in 2023, this marks only the third time in the history of the Lied Center that a Broadway show will run for two full weeks of performances. This show that continues to be a smash hit on Broadway, and we have no doubt that it will thrill more Nebraska audiences than ever before! Whether you loved the movie, you love the music, or you love extravagant, opulent, high-energy, over-the-top shows, you must see Moulin Rouge!”

