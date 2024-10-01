THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Announced At The TADA Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TADA Productions, Inc., inside the award-winning TADA Theatre, will present the live theatrical version of The Rocky Horror Show!

The production is a parody tribute to the science fiction and horror movies of the 1930s. In this fresh, new telling of the classic rock favorite, TADA focuses on the gems that Rocky fans come to expect but does so in a clever new way that puts more focus on the story and the characters without being overly explicit.

The story follows squeaky-clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they'll never forget, with scandalous Frank'n'Furter, rippling Rocky, rascally Riff Raff, and vivacious Magenta. Bursting at the seams with timeless classics that include Damn It Janet, Sweet Transvestite and of course The Time Warp, The Rocky Horror Show is a non-stop party!

The cast features Ryan Thompson as Brad, Carly Frolio as Janet, Patrick Runyan as the Narrator, Mark Grell as Riff Raff, Kristi Filarski Wilson as Magenta, Sarah Enriquez as Columbia, Brent Welch as Dr. Frank'n'Furter, Wyatt Baker as Rocky, William Maltas as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Hannah Brust, Kaden Frazier, and Maeghan Jenkinson as the Phantom Rockers.

The Rocky Horror Show is directed by Robert D. Rook with musical direction and choreography by Cris Rook, musical arrangements by Bill Strongin, assistant choreography by Maeghan Jenkinson, stage management by Candice Minks, scenic coordination by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Shelly Self, props and assistant painting by Hannah Brust, lighting and sound design by Robert D. Rook, make-up coordination by Kristi Filarski Wilson, assistant direction by Brent Welch, and production assistance by Juli Burney and Ryan Thompson. The show is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Home Real Estate & Woods Bros. Realty.

Show dates are October 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26, and Nov. 1 at 7:30 pm, and Sundays October 20, 27, and Nov. 3 at 2:30 pm. On Halloween, October 31, there will be two shows-complete with costume contests-at 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm.

The Rocky Horror Show is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District. Showtime and ticket reservations can be found at www.tadatheatre.info. This show contains adult content and language. Rocky Horror kits will be on sale before each show for only $5.00. These are the official kits of The TADA Theatre production; no other outside kits or items will be allowed into the theatre.

