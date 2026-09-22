Review: CRY-BABY THE MUSICAL at Bellevue Little Theatre is the most fun show of this season

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If you would like to experience two hours of nonstop fun, CRY-BABY the Musical onstage at Bellevue Little Theatre is a surprise and a delight! Having a “Footloose” or “Grease” flavor and an ample dose of satire, this story set in Baltimore in 1954 is one you should not miss. With book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music & lyrics by David Javerbaum and Adam Schlessinger, you will cry tears of laughter at the sheer stupidity while marveling at the great music.

Todd Urhmacher has assembled and directed one of the best casts I have seen. Vocals, Choreography, Sound, Costumes and Scenic/Light Design are all impressive. Brilliant comedic timing. Quick and energetic pacing. It is just plain GOOD all around.

The plot revolves around an Elvis-like character named Wade “Cry-Baby” Walker who falls for socialite “Square Girl” Allison Vernon-Williams. Allison lives with her prim and proper grandmother, Mrs. Vernon-Williams, who ensures she does all the right stuff. Cry-Baby hangs with the “Drapes,” those no account hoodlums who find trouble wherever they can. The male counterparts of the Square Girls are the Whiffles, headed by Baldwin, an uptight teenager bent on winning Allison as his girl. Maybe they should have a sing off.

Cry-Baby is left an orphan. The city factory has burned down. There are mysteries to solve. The story line is entertaining, if not deep. Song lyrics are particularly clever. But what really makes this production shine are the cast. They are tremendous!

Donovan Carr as Cry-Baby and Greta Hegarty as Allison couldn’t be any better. Their voices are stellar; their connection magnetic. Singing “I’m Infected” after just being inoculated for polio alerts you that the lyrics are going to be filled with double meanings. This pair plays it up. Carr and Hegarty have a magnetic connection while being in a satirical romance.

Sherry Josand Fletcher is a perfect choice for the socialite grandmother. Her delivery of “I Did Something Wrong Once” is a huge crowd favorite and she got the biggest laughs for one of her lines that I won’t spoil by explaining.

Anna Bennett (Pepper), Eliza Neff (Wanda), and Megan P Grabowski (Mona, aka “Hatchet Face”) are all fabulous with strong voices and harmonies. “A Whole Lot Worse” couldn’t be "worse" if they tried, it’s so good. They add a great deal to the humor with their bizarre personalities.

Mar Toussaint's (Dupree) persona and voice are ideal for the 50s. “Jukebox Jamboree” and “Jailyard Jubilee” are like stepping into the past and seeing a star on stage. He does not go unnoticed.

Jack Gilreath (Baldwin) oozes privilege. He is the guy who looks good on the outside, but isn’t quite as nice on the inside. His voice, however, is really nice!

Hannah Post (Lenora) shines onstage. Her performance as the wacky girl who is desperate to snag Cry-Baby is side splitting! She has impeccable comedic timing and an incredible voice to boot. “Screw Loose” is simultaneously hilarious and beautiful.

Reed Cupak (Skippy), Andrew Gray-Hanson (Father Officer O'Brien/Mr. Woodward) and Chris Latta (Judge Stone) round out this fine cast of characters. Energetic. Enthusiastic! Everyone from named character to each member of the ensemble is ALIVE! They are fun to watch.

Music Director/Conductor D. Laureen Pickle has ensured the music is fantastic. Debbie Massey-Schneweis has created some of the most entertaining choreography, such as the jailhouse scene with the license plates. Costumes by Leah Skorup-Mezger are top tier. The 1950 dresses are beautiful, the jailhouse costumes and patriotic costumes are great. Scenic/Lighting Designer Joey Lorincz with Scenic Designer Sarah McCauley come through with appropriate and attractive sets. Props and Set Dresser Jenny Cupak-Carroll introduces a unique element I won’t mention here as it is a fun surprise, but it’s one that you’ll remember and if you’re old enough, you’ll be glad it is obsolete. One of my pet peeves is sound. If it isn’t loud enough or clear enough, it’s difficult to understand the lines. Sound Designer Syd Martin nails it. Not a word is lost. And it would be a shame if it were, because this whole show is a hoot.

There is so much good to point out in this show. You really don’t want to miss out on what may be the most fun show of the season.

Remaining performances are Friday, OCT 2 and Saturday, OCT 3 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, OCT 4 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available at blt.simpletix.com or by visiting/calling the Box Office (402) 413-8945.

Photo Credit: Sara Scott

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