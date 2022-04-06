Joyce Yang Comes to the Lied Center This Month

GRAMMY®- nominated pianist Joyce Yang captivates audiences with her virtuosity, lyricism, and interpretive sensitivity. Yang's April 19, 2022 return to the Lied Center marks her first live performance at the Lied Center since her memorable 2008 collaboration with the Takács Quartet.

Joyce Yang will perform at the Lied Center on April 19, 2022 at 7:30pm. In-person and live webcast tickets are available at liedcenter.org. Her program will include classic works by Bach, Mozart, Stravinsky, and more.

Joyce Yang first came to international attention in 2005 when she won the silver medal at the 12th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. The youngest contestant at 19 years old, she took home two additional awards: Best Performance of Chamber Music (with the Takàcs Quartet), and Best Performance of a New Work. In 2006 Yang made her celebrated New York Philharmonic debut alongside Lorin Maazel at Avery Fisher Hall along with the orchestra's tour of Asia, making a triumphant return to her hometown of Seoul, South Korea. Yang's subsequent appearances with the New York Philharmonic have included opening night of the 2008 Leonard Bernstein Festival - an appearance made at the request of Maazel in his final season as music director. The New York Times pronounced her performance in Bernstein's The Age of Anxiety a "knockout."

In the last decade, Yang has blossomed into an "astonishing artist" (Neue Zürcher Zeitung), showcasing her colorful musical personality in solo recitals and collaborations with the world's top orchestras and chamber musicians through more than 1,000 debuts and re-engagements. She received the 2010 Avery Fisher Career Grant and earned her first Grammy nomination (Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance) for her recording of Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann with violinist Augustin Hadelich ("One can only sit in misty-eyed amazement at their insightful flair and spontaneity." The Strad).