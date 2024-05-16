SHOUT! – The Mod Musical To Open On Stage At The TADA Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The hit show SHOUT! - The Mod Musical kicks off The TADA Theatre summer season on June 13th!

With groovy songs and a clever script, this entertaining production flips through the years like a musical magazine, taking audiences on an emotional journey back to the 60s, when British tunes topped the charts and made household names of stars like Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, and Lulu.

Using comical letters to an advice columnist, confessions, and spoof advertisements, SHOUT showcases terrific new arrangements of such hits as "To Sir with Love," "Downtown," "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Goldfinger," to name just a few. This fun-filled musical will have audiences standing and shouting for more!

The talented cast includes Olivia Cano as Yellow Girl, Alexandra Lavake as Green Girl, Kelsey Schoenleber as Red Girl, and Britt Sommer as Blue Girl.

SHOUT! - The Mod Musical is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction by Daniel Ikpeama, choreography by Cris Rook and Olivia Cano, production management by William Phillips, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination by Kevin Welch, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, costume coordination by Shelly Self, and assistant costume coordination by Karen Statham. The live band includes Amy Wright on keyboards and Jacob Dill on percussion. It is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Ameritas.

Tickets

SHOUT! - The Mod Musical is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, June 13-30; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be reserved and more information can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.

Photo Credit: John Keller

