Celebrate the 5th Anniversary of TADASTOCK in July

TADA Productions, Inc. and The Mill will celebrate the 5th anniversary of the popular outdoor concert series TADASTOCK July 13th!

Originally created as one of the first concerts in the United States during the pandemic, TADASTOCK has grown to be a summer music tradition for patrons to enjoy delicious food and first-rate wine from The Mill and a fantastic new line-up of music performed by an array of talented singers from The TADA Theatre, all in the wonderful outdoor setting of The Mill at Telegraph at 330 S 21st St, Lincoln, NE.

This special night of music will have something for everyone - including songs from all genres, showstopping solos, impressive duets and more! Hosted by Rod Fowler and Bob Rook, the talented line-up of singers includes Judy Anderson, Olivia Cano, Bill Chrastil, David Claus, Lizzie Dinneen, Daniel Ikpeama, Alicia Opoku, Cris Rook, Britt Sommer, Lisa Taylor and Melissa Walburn. The band is led by Alicia Opoku on keys, Keeran Woode on drums and Malcolm Opoku on bass.

A fundraiser for the award-winning TADA Theatre, TADASTOCK 5 is sponsored by The Mill, The Waffleman and The Hyatt in Downtown Lincoln.

Reservations are recommended by getting tickets ahead of time at www.tadaproductions.info . Seating is by general admission on a first come, first serve basis. The Mill will supply all chairs. TADASTOCK 5 takes place Saturday July 13. Gates open at 6:00 pm with the show starting at 7:00 pm. The alternate weather date due to rain or extreme heat will be Sunday July 14.

