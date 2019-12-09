BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards Update: MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Omaha:

Best Actor in a Musical

Connor Husa - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 9%

Andy Dillehay - CABARET - The Haymarket Theatre 9%

Brett Olsen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 8%

Best Actor in a Play

Tony Schik - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 16%

Jeff Porter - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Beatrice Community Players 10%

Trey Martinez - THE ALIENS - The Haymarket Theatre 8%

Best Actress in a Musical

Karen Freimund Wills - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 11%

Claire Wilkinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 8%

Jean Spilker - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 7%

Best Actress in a Play

Deanna Walz - ERMA BOMBECK - AT WITS END - Lincoln Community Playhouse 12%

Judy Anderson - SOUTHERN COMFORTS - Beatrice Community Players 8%

Julie Ryan - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Omaha Community Playhouse 6%

Best Choreography

Marissa Saure and Matt Osmotherly - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 15%

Courtney Piccoli - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 11%

Susan Levine Ourada - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 6%

Best Comedy

LUCKY STIFF - Beatrice Community Players 12%

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Omaha Community Playhouse 10%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The STAGE Theater 9%

Best Costume Design

Maralee Wylder Maldavs - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 16%

Amanda Fehlner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Omaha Community Playhouse 11%

Jamie Bullins - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 7%

Best Director of a Musical

Jamie Ulmer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 11%

Emily Ernst - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 11%

Courtney Piccoli - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 9%

Best Director of a Play

Tyler Rinne - THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players 9%

Judy Hart - JUST A DRILL - Angels Theatre Company 8%

Bob Hall - MACBETH - Flatwater Shakespeare 8%

Best Drama

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 13%

OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 12%

BLACK COFFEE - Lincoln Community Playhouse 8%

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 9%

HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 7%

MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 7%

Best Lighting Design

Sheric Hull - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 18%

Chris Wood - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Omaha Community Playhouse 12%

Adam R. Jezl-Sikorsk - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 11%

Best Music Director

Jean Spilker - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 15%

Vince Learned - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 11%

Bill Maltas - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 10%

Best Musical

MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ralston Community Theater 8%

MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 8%

Best Orchestra

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 13%

MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 9%

HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 7%

Best Original Script

THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players 19%

RED SUMMER - BLUEBARN Theatre 19%

JUST A DRILL - Angels Theatre Company 13%

Best Production for Young Audiences

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 17%

ANNIE - Omaha Community Playhouse 15%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ralston Community Theater 12%

Best Set Design

Emma Hoffbauer - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 10%

Ben Addams - INTO THE WOODS - Papillion-La Vista 8%

Jill Hibbard - HAIR - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 7%

Best Shakespearean Production

HAMLET - Nebraska Shakespeare 33%

MACBETH - Flatwater Shakespeare 32%

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Nebraska Shakespeare 14%

Best Sound Design

Zeke Metcalf - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 26%

Araceli Ramirez - MOTHER COURAGE - Nebraska Repertory Theatre 9%

John Gibilisco - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 9%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Raydell Cordell III - RED SUMMER - BLUEBARN Theatre 9%

Bruce Hahn - FINISHING SCHOOL - Lincoln Community Playhouse 8%

Brian Foley - BLACK COFFEE - Lincoln Community Playhouse 8%

Best Supporting Actor of a Musical

Noah Snurr - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 7%

Zachary Kloppenborg - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - The Rose Theater 5%

Mike Fox - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 5%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Victoria Stark - ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Omaha Community Playhouse 8%

Mallory Vallier - OF MICE AND MEN - Omaha Community Playhouse 7%

Morgan Tunink - SEASONAL ALLERGIES - Beatrice Community Players 7%

Best Supporting Actress of a Musical

Sandy Van Pelt - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 8%

Sandy Van Pelt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pinewood Bowl, Lincoln 7%

Elena Rinne - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Beatrice Community Players 7%

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Musical

Arihanna Marlatt - MARY POPPINS - Beatrice Community Players 15%

Zach Stevens - MAME - Lincoln Community Playhouse 14%

Stella Clark-Kaczmarek - ANNIE - Omaha Community Playhouse 13%

Best Young Actor/Actress in a Play

Chloe Irwin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Omaha Community Playhouse 16%

Emmy Hoefer - THE LAST TICKET OUT OF THISTLEBERRY THICKET - Beatrice Community Players 14%

Penny Carter - JUST A DRILL - Angels Theatre Company 11%

