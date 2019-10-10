BWW Review: THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Nebraska Repertory Theatre is More Than What You See

Nebraska Repertory Theatre opened Matthew Lopez' THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE in one of the coolest sets I've seen. Using the entire black box theatre, one side was turned into a porch and a kitchen/living room. Directly opposite was Cleo's, a rustic flag-draped bar with stage and backstage dressing room. Risers with chairs accommodated the audience along the remaining two sides of the theatre and in the middle were scattered round tables and chairs where you could sit and imagine watching the shows within the show with your cocktail or beverage. Actors moved from one set to the other by passing through the tables.

The set, designed by Marty Wolff, wasn't the only cool thing about this production. The acting was top notch, which made this play better than it had a right to be.

The story unfolds as Casey (Colin Sphar), a failing Elvis impersonator at Eddie's (Brandon Galatz) bar still cannot pull in more than a handful of audience. Money is tight. He's bounced two rent checks and now his wife, Jo (Elaine Stueve) is pregnant. Eddie needs to do something to keep his bar afloat. Casey needs to keep a paycheck coming in. Enter Miss Tracy Mills (Ty Perry), Eddie's cousin, with fellow drag queen Rexy (Clayton Edward). They are Eddie's new act and Casey is out. When Rexy passes out drunk, Tracy convinces Casey to fill in. Therein begins this straight man's journey into the world of women's fancy dresses, heavy-handed makeup, and lip-synch. But he cannot let Jo know.

Ty Perry is phenomenal. His handling of his character is so believable that I want Miss Tracy to be my friend. He imbues her with a razor sharp wit and snappy comebacks, but also shows a sensitivity that you would desire in your best friend. She cares. She cares enough to coach young Casey in the finer aspects of their entertainment style, but also as a person, telling him to "Make fewer messes" while figuring out who he is as a person. Perry is so good at being Miss Tracy that when he appears later without his wig, it takes me a minute to adjust. It doesn't take him any time at all to adjust to his real self. His portrayal is completely different. He is a different person.

Colin Sphar is also impressive as the corny, sweet Casey. It was fascinating watching him develop throughout the story from a Panama City small town Elvis impersonator to a flashy drag queen capable of drawing in full houses. Not only did his dress and his skills in drag improve, his confidence boosted as he realized success. He went from "I can't do this," to "I want to do this." But along with his new persona as Georgia McBride, he threatened his marriage by lying to his wife.

Clayton Edward has the fun dual roles of Rexy, the drag queen with a real attitude and an addiction to alcohol, and the landlord/friend Jason. He is over the top as Rexy, but as Jason, he finds another comedic path that works equally as well. Some of the funniest parts involve Edward in either role.

Brandon Galatz as Eddie, is the stereotypical down home bar owner who is a bit rough around the edges. Galatz does a great job transitioning from a guy who is failing to a guy who is buying a new car. His mounting success shows in his increasingly finer dress (to the point where it is glittery and totally show biz) and in his relationships with his employees.

Finally, Elaine Stueve has the burden of being the "straight man." Jo's character is written rather flat without a lot of growth. She tells her husband that he "is a woman" when she sees him on stage, but I'm not convinced that Lopez himself knows women by his narrow depiction of Jo. Stueve carries it out very well, however, remaining steady in stress and standing by her man no matter what. It isn't until the finale that Stueve is able to let loose and dance with abandon, showing that there is even more to her than was allowed in the script.

Director Steve Scott has produced an enjoyable show with many fine aspects working together tightly. Quick changes to Rebecca Armstrong's splendid costumes were managed without wardrobe malfunctions. Lighting (Bryce Bassett) and Sound (Jeff O'Brien) were effective. The traveling back and forth of the actors between sets worked great. It is a show put together well.

As far as the play itself, it isn't my favorite. But I found lots to like about it. The whole concept of drag caused me to research its history which had more longevity than I'd thought. It traces back to early times when women were prohibited from being on stage and men performed their roles. It developed into an art form involving lip-synching. I didn't know why anyone would want to spend their money watching someone pretend to sing. But as I saw in Georgia McBride, it's more complicated than that. It requires acting down to the last little inflection, movement. Perry had it down flat with his quivering lips singing "Stormy Weather."

But more than lip-synch challenges, drag is about finding your persona. As Miss Tracy helps Casey try and reject several personalities, he finally stumbles on one of his own that most clearly defines himself. As he explains to Jo, he likes Georgia McBride because she has fewer messes. She represents a better version of himself. And in his case, "What you get is what you see" couldn't be further from the truth.

Photo Credit: Justin Mohling





