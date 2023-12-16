Review: It's A Warm WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bellevue Little Theatre

It may not be snowy here in eastern Nebraska, but at the Bellevue Little Theatre there is a feeling of Christmas.

Irving Berlin’s time tested WHITE CHRISTMAS is playing at the Bellevue Little Theatre to sold out audiences. And no wonder. Not only is it a marvelous Christmas classic, it is beautifully produced by the creative team and cast under the direction of Mackenzie Zielke. Zielke’s caring and skillful direction infuses the cast with a tight bond which shows up on stage with believable chemistry.

Based on the 1954 film of the same name, WHITE CHRISTMAS with book by David Ives and Paul Blake and music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, opened in St. Louis at the MUNY in 2000. Since then it has been performed all over the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. It ran on Broadway for 53 performances.

The story begins on Christmas Eve in 1944 during World War II. The 151st division is being entertained by Captain Bob Wallace and Private Phil Davis. Their beloved leader, General Thomas Waverly has just received orders stateside.

Ten years later. Now producers, Wallace and Davis receive a letter from their former soldier buddy, “Freckle Face” Haynes asking them to review his sisters’ act. Of course, they are wowed by both the performance and the ladies. The Haynes sisters, Betty and Judy, are contracted to perform in Pine Tree, Vermont. Having his sights set on Judy, Davis tricks Wallace into taking the train north. One of the best numbers in the show occurs on the train where they sing, “Snow,” imagining the delights of fresh air and newly fallen snow.

They are about to be disappointed.

Everything about this production is as satisfying as a warm fire on a cold evening.

The music and the choreography are delightful. Music Director Liz Stinman directs a talented cast of vocalists who shine individually and collectively. The harmony is sublime. The solos are strong and true. Jay Srygley (Bob Wallace), Kate Madsen (Betty Haynes), Adam J. Fulbright (Phil Davis), and Hannah Post (Judy Haynes) are all experienced, gifted vocalists who lend a Broadway quality to community theatre. Madsen and Srygley wrench hearts in “Love, You Didn’t Do Right By Me/How Deep is the Ocean.” Young performer Vienna Maas (Susan Waverly) surprises with her well developed vocals in “Let Me Sing/I’m Happy.” Under creative Choreographer Debbie Massey Schneweis, Post and Fulbright also shine as dancers in “I Love A Piano,” a dazzling black and white tap number that draws the most applause and cheers. Bee Hampton lends an extra special touch to the finale.

Besides great music and dancing, there is humor throughout, especially from the lips of Martha Watson (Ginny Hermann) who wisecracks with warmhearted intent. Ginny is a great choice for this funny, likable woman who says it like it is. Ejanae Hume and Charlotte Hedican (glamour girls Rita and Rhoda) get laughs for their over the top soap suds advertisements and bold actions. Austin Hizer (Ezekiel) is ridiculous fun with his one word “Ayups,” and his impromptu solo performance, proving that there are no small parts.

Matt Karasek (Ralph Sheldrake) plays his part as an Army veteran turned television producer with straightforward authenticity, yet still manages to add humor by his subtle mimicry on the sidelines. Jim Farmer (gruff, yet beloved General Waverly) and John Arnsdorff (Mike) perfectly round out this solid cast.

Finally, Costume Designer Leah Skorupa-Mezger outdid herself with the beautiful red gowns worn by the Haynes sisters and the glittery tap outfits. Scenic Designer Derek Bonin and Lighting Designer Joey Lorincz created a pleasing Vermont dreamscape that beckons us in.

You won’t have a chance to see this BLT production if you don’t already have tickets. I am fortunate to have been there and would go back for seconds and thirds. It is a beautiful experience that has me Dreaming of a White Christmas.

Note: Although the shows have been sold out for some time, you may still be fortunate to get in if you join the waitlist at the theatre.

Photo Credit: Analisa Louise Photography