GYPSY To Be Presented By Theatre Tulsa At Tulsa Performing Arts Center

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Theatre Tulsa invites audiences to experience one of the greatest musicals ever written as Gypsy takes the stage at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center April 24 through May 3.

Inspired by the memoir of Gypsy Rose Lee, the world's most famous striptease artist, Gypsy is the ultimate tale of a relentless stage mother fighting for her daughters' success and stardom – while yearning for her own. This legendary musical offers a powerful portrait of a family bound by love, fractured by ambition, and driven by the pursuit of success at any cost.

Featuring an iconic score by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, Gypsy has long been hailed as one of the best written musicals in theatrical history - celebrated for its wit, emotional depth, and show-stopping numbers.

Since its 1959 Broadway debut starring Ethel Merman, the towering role of Mama Rose has become a defining challenge for generations of leading actresses, including Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, and Audra McDonald. Now, Theatre Tulsa continues that legacy with Tulsa's own powerhouse performer, Kim Frie, stepping into the iconic role.

“Rose is considered to be the Mount Everest for women in musical theatre,” Frie said. “It is a chance as an actress to embrace a character who is fierce, funny, driven, protective, and vulnerable. She can mistakenly be seen as a one-dimensional and despicable woman. When you look deeply, she is broken, desperate to be noticed, and fiercely protective of her daughters. Living through them shields her from dealing with her own pain and insecurities.”

Theatre Tulsa Executive Director Travis Guillory, who also directed the production, said, “It's been an honor to guide this remarkably talented cast through this masterpiece of a show. The way they tell this story and the way they perform this score will blow the roof off the PAC."

Performances of Gypsy run April 24 through May 3, with 8 p.m. performances on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are available through the Tulsa PAC box office at 918-596-7111 or online at tulsapac.com.