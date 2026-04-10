Cast Set for ANASTASIA at Oklahoma City University

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A 31-member cast will present the Broadway musical Anastasia April 24-26 on Oklahoma City University's historic Kirkpatrick mainstage.

The theatrical adaptation of the 1997 Oscar-nominated animated film debuted on Broadway in 2017, where it won raves from The New York Times ("A monster hit!") and Time Out New York which praised the show as "a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic that piles discovery upon discovery."

OCU's Bass School of Music production, featuring a 15-piece chamber orchestra and original costumes, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. A pre-show tea celebrating "grandmothers, granddaughters, queens and princesses" will be held at 1 p.m. in the Bass Music Center Atrium.

Tickets to the musical ($20-36) and the celebration tea ($10) are available online A free talk by director Karen Coe Miller will be held 30 minutes before curtain.

Inspired by the real-life story of a princess rumored to have escaped revolutionaries' 1918 execution of the imperial Romanov family, the show transports audiences from the final days of the Russian Empire to the Paris of the Roaring '20s. The title character is an enigmatic orphan trying to unravel the mystery of her past while dealing with a pair of charming conmen and fleeing a Soviet officer determined to hunt her down.

The Tony-nominated show features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Its songs include Journey to the Past and Once Upon a December.

OCU's creative team includes Miller as director; Matthew Mailman, music director; Alana Martin, choreographer; Taylor Hutchinson, assistant conductor/vocal coach; Ari Johnson, costume design; Tess Rosen, scenic design; Peyton Rucker, lighting design; Zadari Elizondo, sound design; Dixie Huckabay, props designer; and Jessica Seaton, production stage manager.