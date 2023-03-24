Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Stage Theatre Company Presents Lauren Gunderson's I AND YOU

Performances run April 6-16, 2023.

Mar. 24, 2023  
World Stage Theatre Company's Fifth Season continues with the funny and poignant, I and You by Lauren Gunderson with the World Stage directorial debut of Justin Daniels. The 2-person cast will star, Miguel Elionay and MJ Santiago, Parker Gelsthorpe and Londyn Anderson. I and You will feature one cast each weekend.

Play Synopsis: " One afternoon, Anthony arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline's door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass, an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. I and You is an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness."

Sharing the top spot with Lynn Nottage, Lauren is once again the most produced playwright in the country for 2022/2023, according to American Theatre Magazine

Come to the new studio location for an intimate, Chicago Style Storefront, Black Box Experience. I and You will run April 6016, 2023 at the New World Stage Studio at 1130 S. Harvard. For Tickets visit http://bit.ly/42qicXY Immediately following the Saturday and Sunday matinees there will be a facilitated talk-back to take a deeper dive into the play's themes.



