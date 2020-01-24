World-Renowned Beatles Recreation Concert, 1964: The Tribute, Comes To The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts

1964: The Tribute will bring the look, feel and sound of a live Beatles concert to the brand-new McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 14 at 7:30 pm. The concert will recreate a quintessential moment in history and will include an ensemble of talented musicians who have meticulously re-created the love, magic and Beatlemania the original Fab Four were known for.

"The Tribute has been thrilling audiences around the globe for decades, and we're delighted it is part of The McKnight Center's Inaugural Season," said Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "It's fitting to have this performance on Valentine's Day, a day filled with love and nostalgia since the talented group will be performing some of the Beatles' most famous love songs."

Inspired by their breakthrough appearance on Ed Sullivan's 1964 "Really Big Show," the band is slated to perform some of the Beatles' biggest early hits such as "She Loves You" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand." The recreation will take audiences back to the 1960s through the clothing, signature hairstyles and onstage banter of the performers.

"Over 20 years of research and practice have contributed to making our show the most authentic Beatles tribute to date," said Mark Benson, co-creator of The Tribute. "This performance will take the audience back to a moment in music history that will live on forever."

Benson performs as John Lennon in the concert and is also an accomplished guitar luthier. He custom-made the guitars he plays in 1964: The Tribute to more closely resemble and sound like the original Lennon guitars. Details like these are what make this concert experience so special for fans who want an authentic Beatles concert experience.

For tickets to the show or more information, visit mcknightcenter.org or contact the Lou and Jim Morris Box Office at (405) 744-9999.





