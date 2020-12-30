VIDEO: Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's 'Layer on Layer Day' From A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma presented A Christmas Carol November 5, 2020 - December 23, 2020.

The company posted a video of "Layer on Layer Day" from the production on their Facebook page, featuring photos of the cast and performance.

Watch the video below!

Lyric Theatre celebrated its diamond anniversary of A CHRISTMAS CAROL with an all-new outdoor production, whisking audiences away to a magical holiday village nestled in the heart of Oklahoma City.

The historic Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd., was reimagined as the Victorian Era setting for Ebenezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley, magical spirits, and a host of unforgettable characters. Patrons followed Charles Dickens' timeless tale of transformation and redemption, as they were guided from scene to scene at the homestead.

The production featured two rotating casts.

Learn more at https://lyrictheatreokc.com/shows/lyrics-a-christmas-carol-2020/.