Tony Award-Winner Cynthia Erivo to Perform at The McKnight Center

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The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University (OSU) has announced thta Cynthia Erivo will headline its annual Bright Night Gala Concert Saturday, September 26 at 6:00 p.m.. The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will join Erivo on stage for the highly-anticipated performance.

Erivo has built an acclaimed career across theater, film and music, earning an Emmy, Tony and two Grammy Awards, along with three Academy Award nominations. She first gained international recognition for her Tony Award-winning performance in The Color Purple and most recently captivated audiences as Elphaba in blockbuster Wicked films.

'Cynthia Erivo brings an extraordinary level of artistry to everything she does,' said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director. 'Her ability to seamlessly move between musical theater, film and the concert stage makes this a truly special performance.'

The Bright Night Gala Concert begins with a cocktail reception for all ticket holders at 5:00 pm, followed by the performance at 6:00 pm, and concludes with an invite-only Gala Dinner for McKnight Center Director's Circle Donors and Gala Sponsors.

Tickets are on sale now, visit McKnightCenter.org or contact the box office at 405.744.9999 to purchase.

This performance is in high demand and expected to sell out quickly. The McKnight Center recommends purchasing tickets early to guarantee access.

Additionally, the live concert will be simulcast to The McKnight Center's outdoor plaza, where guests can watch for free on the 32-foot LED wall.

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