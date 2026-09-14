LIVERPOOL LEGENDS to Play Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City

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Grammy-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends - The Complete Beatles Experience! will come to Tower Theatre on Thursday, September 24 at 8:00 PM. The group was hand-picked by the late Louise Harrison, sister of George Harrison. The full multimedia production spans the music from Ed Sullivan to Abbey Road.

The performance follows the Beatles' entire career, from the early days of 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' and 'She Loves You' through Sgt. Pepper and classics including 'Come Together,' 'Here Comes the Sun' and 'Hey Jude.' The show is staged with period-accurate instruments, costume changes and projected imagery from each era.

Louise Harrison spent more than a decade traveling with the group she chose to honor her brother's legacy. Her recorded narration runs throughout the show, carrying the audience era by era and giving the production a personal connection to the Harrison family and the Beatles' story.

About Liverpool Legends

Liverpool Legends is a Grammy-nominated Beatles production hand-picked by the late Louise Harrison, sister of George Harrison. The group earned its Grammy nomination for Fab Fan Memories - The Beatles Bond, has been named to Pollstar's Live75 chart of the top active touring acts worldwide, and was named a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice winner, placing the show in the top 10% of attractions worldwide. Over more than twenty years the show has played Carnegie Hall, the Rose Bowl, Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City and the Cavern Club in Liverpool, and has recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

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