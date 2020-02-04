Theatre Tulsa's Play Series Will Continue with AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

Theatre Tulsa's acclaimed Play Series will continue in February with "August: Osage County."



"August: Osage County" was created by Tulsa-born playwright and actor Tracy Letts'. A mix of family drama and black comedy, "August: Osage County" follows the Weston family as its members come together in Osage County, Oklahoma, following their patriarch's suicide. Buried secrets are revealed and the bonds of family are tested in this deeply poignant show that proves the deepest scars come from the ones you love the most.



The play premiered at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago in 2007, and moved to Broadway later that year, where it ran for nearly 650 performances. "August: Osage County" also notably received the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.



Theatre Tulsa's production is directed by Lisa Stefanic. The cast includes:



Andy Axewell as Beverly, Vivica Walkenbach as Violet, Cathy Woods as Barbara, Kristin D. Robert as Ivy, Leslie Long as Karen, Kurt Harris as Bill, Anabel White as Jean, Jeffrey Jimenez as Steve, Harriet Chenault as Mattie Fae, Alden Anderson as Charlie, Fletcher Gross as Little Charles, Lisa Hunter as Johnna, Will Carpenter as Sheriff



Performances will be Feb. 15-23 in the Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on Feb. 15, 21, and 22 are at 8pm. The matinees on Feb. 16 and 23 will be at 2pm.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org.





