The Lyric Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

Closing the year, Oklahoma's favorite holiday tradition, Lyric's A Christmas Carol, returns for its 12th year. In Charles Dickens' timeless tale, three magical ghosts whisk the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge away on an unforgettable adventure of transformation and redemption. Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, The Fezziwigs and a host of unforgettable characters spring to life in Lyric's spectacular production sparking the holiday spirit in audiences of all ages.

You'll go from humbug to happy in one magical night under the stars. As featured in The New York Times and BBC News. Co-directed by Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron and Executive Producer Ashley Wells, the immersive production returns for its third year at the Historic Harn Homestead.

All performances will be held OUTDOORS. The venue does not have seating and requires patrons to walk from scene to scene during the 75-minute production.

Performances run November 16 - December 23, 2022.