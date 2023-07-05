THE PROM Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma This Month

Following a hit Broadway run and feature film, this hysterical and joyous new musical — which celebrates LGBTQIA+ diversity — makes its Oklahoma debut in an all-new Lyric Theatre production. It follows four Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, the actors lament their days of fame as they travel to the conservative town of Edgewater, Indiana, to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to high school prom.

Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy while delivering a universal message of love and acceptance.