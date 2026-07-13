THE DUST BOWL RADIO HOUR to Make Oklahoma Stage Premiere in Tulsa

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Written by Oklahoma natives Sean McGee, an Owasso High School graduate and University of Oklahoma alumnus, and Kasey Dillon Yeargain, a Putnam City West High School graduate and Oklahoma City University alumna, The Dust Bowl Radio Hour will hit the stage in Oklahoma in a one-night-only, exclusive concert version at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, August 11.

Set during the 1930s Dust Bowl, The Dust Bowl Radio Hour follows a young boy who turns to a small-town radio station, believing that if he tells enough stories on the air, his missing mother might hear them and find her way home. Featuring an original bluegrass, folk, and country-inspired score, the musical explores family, resilience, hope, and the power of storytelling during one of Oklahoma's most defining chapters.

The Tulsa concert marks the musical's Oklahoma stage premiere following a New York City industry reading, a sold-out concert presentation, and the release of its original concept album. The show has also been featured by Playbill.

The one-night concert will feature a full live bluegrass band and a cast of performers from both Oklahoma and New York, offering audiences a first look at a new American musical celebrating the people, perseverance, and spirit of the Sooner State.

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