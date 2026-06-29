SISTER ACT Will Open at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in July

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Sister Act will come to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma next month. Performances will run July 7 - 12, 2026 at Civic Center Music Hall.

Sister Act is the Tony-Nominated for Best Musical, and winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score. It’s the 1970s, and disco diva-on-the-rise Deloris Van Cartier is dreaming of the spotlight—but instead finds herself on the run after witnessing a murder by her not-so-secret gangster boyfriend. The cops stash her in the last place anyone would think to look: a convent! Trading sequins for a habit isn’t exactly Deloris’s style—but when she takes over the struggling choir, the convent will never be the same.

With funky gospel rhythms, powerhouse vocals, and show-stopping numbers, you’ll enjoy this joyful, feel-good celebration of music, community, and finding your voice in the most unexpected place. Who doesn’t love a nun choir? Experience the musical that proves sometimes, salvation comes with a beat.

SISTER ACT is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Tickets are on sale now.

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