BILOXI BLUES, BROOKLYN BOY and More Set for Jewish Theatre Of Oklahoma Announces New Season

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Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma has revealed an upcoming season featuring comedy, drama, music, and storytelling rooted in Jewish experience and created for Oklahoma City audiences. The season also includes a special Cocktails & Comedy fundraising event designed to support another year of professional Jewish theatre in the region.

The season includes productions and events presented at Carpenter Square Theatre and Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Paseo Arts District.

The upcoming season includes the following productions and events:

Cocktails & Comedy - an annual fundraising event featuring comedian Ester Steinberg.

Wiesenthal by Tom Dugan - a one-person play about Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal.

Biloxi Blues by Neil Simon - a coming-of-age comedy set during World War II.

Promise of America: A Celebration of Jewish American Song - a musical tribute to Jewish contributions to American music.

Brooklyn Boy by Donald Margulies - a play exploring family, success, and belonging.

The First Lady of Television by James Sherman - a drama about television pioneer Gertrude Berg.

Fundraising Event

The season opens with Cocktails & Comedy, JTO's annual fundraising event at Carpenter Square Theatre, 1009 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106. The event features Ester Steinberg, signature cocktails, charcuterie, and an evening intended to build community support for Jewish storytelling in Oklahoma.

Tickets for the fundraiser are held at the box office on the night of the event, and each guest receives one drink token redeemable for a complimentary beverage from the bar selection.

Featured Productions:

Wiesenthal

Wiesenthal by Tom Dugan tells the story of Simon Wiesenthal, the Holocaust survivor who dedicated his life to pursuing justice after World War II. The production invites audiences to reflect on witness, memory, and accountability.

Biloxi Blues

In Biloxi Blues, Neil Simon follows Eugene Morris Jerome, a young writer from Brooklyn drafted into basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi during World War II. The play combines humor and emotional depth as Eugene navigates friendship, first love, and adulthood.

Promise of America: A Celebration of Jewish American Song

Promise of America: A Celebration of Jewish American Song honors the contributions of Jewish composers, lyricists, and performers who helped shape American music and culture. The program highlights songs and artists connected to that legacy.

In Brooklyn Boy, writer Eric Weiss returns to his childhood home after finding success in Hollywood, only to confront family pressures, old memories, and unresolved questions of identity and belonging.

The First Lady of Television

The First Lady of Television centers on Gertrude Berg, creator and star of The Goldbergs, as she faces pressure when co-star Philip Loeb is accused of communist sympathies. The play examines art, politics, integrity, and the personal cost of public controversy.

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