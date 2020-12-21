Stream CANTERBURY CHRISTMAS from OKC Civic Center

The evening will be filled with beautiful, traditional Christmas favorites and new holiday classics - and an audience sing-a-long!

The Civic Center will be decked out with poinsettias, Christmas trees, and our special guests for this concert will be the OCU Faculty Brass Quintet and the Canterbury Youth Voices Chorale, under the direction of Mr. Stephen Ziegler.

As a part of the concert experience, the Canterbury Youth Voices Central Apprentice Choir will sing carols in the lobby in front of the Civic Center Christmas tree. Join us for this Oklahoma City community tradition!

The on-demand digital stream is available for viewing through December 31.

Learn more here.