Southern Plains Productions Welcomes New Board Members

Southern Plains Productions, the Oklahoma City-based professional theatre company, recently recognized with three BroadwayWorld Regional Awards-including Best Professional Play, Best Professional Production of the Year, and Best Direction in a Professional Play (Jacob Musgrove)-for its 2021 production of the Bess Wohl drama, Small Mouth Sounds, has announced the addition of several new members to its board of directors:

Representative Ajay Pittman, the political leader and community activist representing Oklahoma House District 99

Housing and Urban Development attorney Joanne Lafontant-Dooley

Business leader and entrepreneur Ashley Facio

Conservation photographer and writer John Gifford

Oklahoma City meteorologist David Payne

These leaders join founding board members Sydney Lahodny, Melissa Kendell, and Board Chair Chandra Boyd, a longtime leader in the Oklahoma City arts community.

"We're excited to expand our board of directors with such a talented and unique group of community leaders," said Boyd. "With their support and input, Southern Plains Productions is well positioned to continue our mission to make the performing arts more accessible."

Southern Plains Productions is an Oklahoma City-based professional theatre company that champions early-career artists and accessibility in the performing arts. A 501(c)(3) non-profit theatre company, Southern Plains Productions is committed to serving Oklahoma City with exceptional artistic productions, both musicals and plays, that enhance quality of life for our audiences and bring great credit to our craft. southernplainsproductions.org